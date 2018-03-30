RTÉ hurling analyst Michael Duignan believes that Wexford and Limerick are the two teams remaining who could most benefit from claiming an Allianz hurling league title and reckons this factor could help both reach the decider in 2018.

In the opening semi-final on Saturday, division 1B champions Limerick travel to Thurles to play a Tipperary side who recovered from an early blip to demolish Dublin in the quarter-final in Croke Park.

And then in the other semi-final on Sunday, Wexford host Kilkenny in the latest instalment of a nicely bubbling rivalry.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, two-time All-Ireland winner Duignan says Tipperary are motoring nicely but has a hunch that a Limerick side on a roll, who have recently turned over Galway and Clare (albeit the latter only on frees), might have enough momentum to take victory in Thurles.

"Tipperary have tried an awful lot of players during the league and I think they've found one or two, with Alan Flynn at corner back settling in well.

"So, Tipp are looking strong but I've been saying for the last few weeks that the two teams who could really do with winning a national title are Limerick and Wexford.

"I've been very impressed with Limerick. I've seen them a couple of times during the league, and even without the Na Piarsaigh players, they've been very impressive and had a great win against Clare in the quarter-final.

"So, while Tipp in Thurles are tough to beat and their forwards are playing really well, I just have a suspicion that Limerick might win this one."

Limerick beat Clare in a free-taking competition after a marathon quarter-final in the Gaelic Grounds

As for the combatants in Wexford Park on Sunday, Duignan has been hugely impressed by both sides in the league campaign to date.

Kilkenny have coped with injuries and survived a couple of early defeats to rally brilliantly in the final rounds of Division 1A, while Wexford have, in Duignan's eyes, already developed their game substantially from last year.

"It's been a brilliant rivalry over many years but it's definitely been spiced up in the last couple of years with Davy Fitzgerald.

"I've to say, I've been very impressed with both teams during the league. Kilkenny lost their first two games, they were missing an awful lot of players. The likes of Paul Murphy, Colin Fennelly, Conor Fogarty, Richie Hogan are all long-term absentees from the team and the team looked to be in big trouble.

"And showing that unbelievable spirit and determination that Kilkenny have, they've clawed their way back and introduced a lot of new players. But the nucleus of the team has still been key. Padraig Walsh at full back, Cillian Buckley at centre (back), TJ Reid and Walter Walsh at 11 and 14. TJ, in particular, has been phenomenal during the league.

"But I just don't think it will be enough, without those players (the absentees) mentioned.

"I think Wexford have moved even since last year. In terms of their style of play, you see wing backs moving up the field. You saw Paudie Foley and Diarmuid O'Keeffe scoring four points from play between them the last day (against Galway).

"Conor McDonald has returned to form, and Rory O'Connor, only 20 years of age, was brilliant against Galway. They're just playing brilliant stuff and are always hard to beat in Wexford Park.

"I think Wexford might just have too much firepower with Kilkenny missing those players and I expect to see a novel league final between Limerick and Wexford."

