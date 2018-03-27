Limerick camogie manager John Tuohy has stepped down from the position ahead of the Championship due to work commitments.

Tuohy is the principal of St Paul's Primary School which is in the process of a €6.5million building project.

As a result, Tuohy feels cannot give both roles the necessary commitment.

In a statement, the Limerick Camogie Assocation said: "John would like to thank the County Board for the opportunity to work with the Limerick Senior panel.

"It was a wonderful experience culminating in three National League Division 1 semi-finals and a first-ever Munster Senior Championship title. John wishes the panel every success for the rest of the season.

"The Limerick Camogie County Board would like to thank John for his hard work and commitment over the past three years and wish him every success in the future."

Limerick open their championship in June with a game against Kilkenny.

They are in Group 1 this season with the Cats, Galway, Waterford, and Clare.