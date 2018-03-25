Galway manager Kevin Walsh acknowledged that his team had enjoyed a 'good, solid league' but now faced into a trip to 'the colosseum' where the Dubs enjoy what he feels is an "eight point advantage".

In their first season back in Division 1 since 2011, Galway finished top of the table after winning six and drawing one of their seven matches.

In their final league game on Sunday afternoon, they cantered to a six-point win over Division 2 bound Kildare in Newbridge.

Both sides were promoted last year and met in the 2017 Division 2 final (a game which Galway won by two points) but have experienced wildly different fortunes in the top tier.

Speaking afterwards to RTÉ Sport, Walsh was characteristically phlegmatic in assessing Galway's campaign to date but insisted that they faced a daunting task in next Sunday's League final against Dublin.

"Good solid League, I suppose. Every game at a time. It was up and down but it was still controlled so it was important.

"We're heading up to the colosseum where the boys (Dublin) have probably an eight-point advantage. But we can only think of ourselves and go up and obviously try to enjoy it and at the same time to try to be challenging and we'll see what happens after that."

Walsh indicated that, throughout the league, he was anxious not to get sucked into an obsession with reaching the league final at the expense of developing his squad and giving new players opportunities in the jersey.

However, now that Galway have reached the league decider, it was important that they go after the second biggest prize in Gaelic football.

"Seven games in the top flight and not being beaten is a big thing. The big thing regardless of whether we won or lost was that we learned from the performances."

"It's important to try and win as many games as you can but not at the expense of performance. You're not hoping to win and get three flukes of goals. Some games you win and you don't deserve to win. And sometimes you lose and you don't deserve to lose. That's the way we treated every game in the league."

"It's the second biggest competition in Ireland. For people to say they don't want to be there, that's the wrong attitude. This craic of not wanting to be there is beyond me. But having said that, you still don't compromise the performance trying to get there at the expense of not getting people in to develop players. So, look, we'll take it and we'll look forward to it."