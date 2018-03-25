Andy McEntee’s Meath side moved a step closer to safety, overcoming a disappointing Down outfit, in what was an entertaining game of football played out in Pairc Tailteann.

Meath could not have wished for a better start to the game, with Donal Lenihan’s penalty beating the Down goalkeeper, after the same player was fouled inside the large parallelogram.

The Royal County then doubled their lead with another goal moments later, with star forward Graham Reilly palming the ball to the net, after an excellent pass from Cillian O’Sulliivan.

A free from corner-forward Donal Lenihan stretched his sides lead to seven, before Down responded with a score of their own courtesy of ever reliable Donal O’Hare.

O’Sullivan and O’Hare traded scores, before Darren O’Hagan’s effort brought the gap down to six.

A series of frees from O’Hare had the gap down to three points, before the Ulster side were dealt a major blow, with talisman Kevin McKernan was sent off on a black card on the stroke of half time.

Two scores in injury time courtesy of Padraig McKeever and Lenihan gave the Royals a 2-7 to 0-8 lead at the interval.

The second half was an exciting affair, with some great long range shooting on display, with Caolan Mooney and Graham Reilly both kicking superb efforts.

Meath looked to have secured the victory when full forward Padraig McKeever found the back of the net to give his side a 3-11 to 0-11 lead with ten minutes left, but Down replied straight away, with a superb finish from Anthony Doherty bringing the gap back to six.

Meath held out superbly though, with a 76th minute goal from substitute Sean Tobin the icing on the cake, as Andy McEntee’s side claimed a crucial victory.

Meath: Andrew Colgan; Seamus Lain, Conor McGill, Brian Power; James McEntee, Donal Keoghan, Shane McEntee; Bryan Menton (0-01), Adam Flanagan; Eamon Wallace, Ben Brennan (0-01), Graham Reilly (1-02); Cillian O’Sullivan (0-03), Padraig McKeever (1-01), Donal Lenihan (1-05, 1 pen, 3f, 1 "45").

Subs used: Paddy Kennelly (0-01) for Flanagan (HT), Joey Wallace for Brennan (51), Sean Tobin (1-00) for Eamon Wallace (59), Bryan McMahon for McKeever (66), Mickey Burke for McEntee (70), Thomas O’Reilly for Reilly (75).

Down: Marc Reid; Colm Flanagan, Brendan McArdle, Anthony Doherty (1-01, 1f); Ruairi Wells, Niall McParland, Caolan Mooney (0-02); Peter Turley, Niall Donnelly; Kevin McKernan (0-01), Conor Maginn, Darren O’Hagan (0-01); Connaire Harrison (0-02), Donal O’Hare (0-05, 5f), Ryan Johnston.

Subs used: Aaron Morgan for McKernan (B/C, 35), Sean Dornan for Johnston (45), Darragh O’Hanlon (0-02, 2f) for Flanagan (52), Shane Miller for Donnelly (52), Ryan McAleenan for O’Hanlon (57), David McKibbin for O’Hare (61),

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).