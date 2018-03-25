Ciaran Lennon grave a brilliant display for Roscommon as they gained promotion to Division 1 with a 0-17 to 1-11 win over Cork at Dr Hyde Park.

Promotion looked likely for Kevin McStay’s men before throw-in and they knew any success would put them back into Division 1 of the National Football League.

But a goal from Cork’s Peter Kelleher meant the sides were level at 1-07 to 0-10 at half-time. However Diarmuid Murtagh scored five points and despite Ultan Harney’s second yellow card and Fintan Creggs’ black, both in injury-time, Kevin McStay’s troops survived.

Roscommon were brilliant last Sunday when Ciaráin Murtagh led the comeback and they beat Cavan by two points at this same venue. And Donie Smith kicked a good point after two minutes before Colm O’Neill opened Cork’s account when Kelleher was fouled.

Diarmuid Murtagh scored a good free and hit a big curling effort too, either side of O’Neill’s second point, from a 45. Roscommon had the breeze behind them in the first-half and they hit another monster effort in the 11th minute when Ciaran Lennon scored.

His side were now 0-04 to 0-02 in front and points followed from Donie Smith, Ciaráin Murtagh and Ciaran Lennon before Cork got a badly needed goal. Full-forward Kelleher applied the finish when he was one-on-one with Colm Lavin the Roscommon goal.

Cork were right back in contention and they scored five more points before half-time. Donie Smith offered a reprieve for Roscommon after the goal. But Mark Collins and O’Neill drew Cork even closer.

And when John O’Rourke pointed from the right in the 31st minute it meant the sides were level for the third time, at 1-6 to 0-9. Ciaráin Murtagh scored a crucial point to stem the flow but O’Neill’s fifth point of the half meant that the sides were level 0-10 to 1-07 at the half-time.

Ciaran Lennon gave Roscommon the ideal start to the second-half when he pointed after just 30 seconds. And a fisted effort from Conor Daly gave Roscommon a 0-12 to 1-07 advantage.

But Matthew Taylor and substitute Michael Hurley scored to draw the sides level again in the 51st minute.

Collins gave Cork the lead for the first time in 55th minute. But Diarmuid Murtagh began Roscommon’s onslaught and Cathal Cregg pushed them clear late in the game, which secured promotion and a spot in next weekend’s league final for McStay’s side.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Fergal Lennon, Peter Domican; Conor Daly (0-01), Ultan Harney, Brian Stack; Tadhg O’Rourke, Cathal Compton; Ciaráin Murtagh (0-03, 0-02f), Niall Kilroy, Conor Devaney; Donie Smith (0-03), Ciaran Lennon (0-03), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-05, 0-03f).

Subs: Niall Daly (0-01) for Murray (43 mins), Enda Smith for D Smith (47), Cathal Cregg (0-01) for O’Rourke (53), Sean McDermott for Devaney (66), Fintan Cregg for C Lennon (68).

Cork: Ryan Price; Kevin Crowley, Jamie O’Sullivan, Kevin Flahive; Matthew Taylor (0-01), Sean Wilson, Tom Clancy; Ian Maguire, Cillian O’Hanlon; Ronan O’Toole, Mark Collins (0-03), John O’Rourke (0-01); Colm O’Neill (0-05, 0-03f, 0-01’45), Peter Kelleher (1-00), Stephen Sherlock.

Subs: Michael Hurley (0-01) for Sherlock (48), Dylan Quinn for Clancy (51), Padraig Clancy for Taylor (58), Donncha O’Connor for Kelleher (59), Cathal Vaughan for Maguire (61), Danny O’Callaghan for O’Toole (64).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh)