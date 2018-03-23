Tyrone make major changes for their final game of the Allianz Football League campaign when they take on Kerry in Omagh (3pm) on Sunday.

Manager Mickey Harte makes eight changes to the side which defeated Mayo in Castlebar last weekend.

Among those to miss out for the Red Hand are Hugh Pat Mc Geary and Niall Sludden, who are both recovering from injury.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNabb, Frank Burns, Rory Brennan, Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure, Matthew Donnelly, Peter Harte, Conal McCann, Lee Brennan, Cathal McShane, Ronan O’Neill.

Like their opponents, Kerry ring the changes for the game.

Kingdom manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice makes eight changes in all, with his side's Divsion One status already secured for another year.

Johnny Buckley makes his first start of the season at full-forward, while Daivd Moran, Killian Spillane and Stephen O'Brien are all among those included in the starting fifteen.

Kerry: Brian Kelly; Brian O Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Cormac Coffey, Mark Griffin, Fionn Fitzgerald; Jack Barry, David Moran; Micheal Burns, Daithi Casey, Kevin McCarthy; Killian Spillane, Johnny Buckley, Stephen O'Brien.

Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan has announced his side to play Dublin in their re-arranged Allianz Hurling League quarter-final at Croke Park on Sunday (3pm).

There are two changes from the starting XV named for last week's postponed fixture with Paudie Feehan (Killenaule) and John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) both lining out this Sunday.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan, Alan Flynn, James Barry, Michael Cahill, Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher, Paudie Feehan, Séamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Seán Curran, Billy McCarthy, John McGrath, Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Cian Darcy

Dublin show two changes for the refixed game. James Madden comes in at wing-back for Johnny McCaffrey while at midfield Rian McBride replaces Cillian Costello.

The Dubs have already booked their place in the quarter-final berth courtesy of their 3-23 to 0-17 Tipperary last time out, but there will be places up for grabs in that game, with players eager to impress.

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Bill O'Carroll, Eoghan O'Donnell; Shane Barrett, Chris Crummey, James Madden; Rian McBride, Fiontan McGibb; Donal Burke, Conal Keaney, Danny Sutcliffe; Ronan Hayes, Ryan O'Dwyer, Paul Winters.