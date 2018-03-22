Big weekend in the Allianz Football League, fans of some counties may have to keep calculators at the ready... #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/cB4rjxLPgk

And so we’ve have arrived at the last weekend in March and the final round of matches in the Allianz Football League.

Well, it's not quite the end, as some games in the penultimate round were called off owing to another cold surge from the east on St Patrick’s weekend.

That said, many pieces are in place with regard to divisional finals and who goes up or down.

Each of the divisional deciders will go ahead over the Easter weekend as planned IF Cavan and Laois win their respective games in tier 2 and tier 4.

As a result, some of the games that were postponed last weekend will probably not go ahead.

However, in order to bring clarity to the situation we shall examine the state of play in each division.

1500 Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park

1500 Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey

1500 Kildare v Galway, Newbridge

1500 Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park

It’s relatively straightforward here. Dublin and Galway will battle it out for the title at GAA HQ on 1 April.

The meeting of Donegal (2pts) and Mayo (4pts) will decide who joins Kildare in the second tier next season. A point for the Green and Red will be enough to extend their now lengthy stay in the top flight.

A victory for Declan Bonner’s men will see them survive on the head-to-head rule.

1500 Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park

1500 Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann

1500 Clare v Louth, Cusack Park

1500 Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni

Things are bit more interesting here at both ends of the table. Victories for Cavan and Roscommon (9 points - 6 games played) will see them make an immediate return to the top tier. However, a Breffni success against Tipperary (7 pts – 5 games played) and a loss for the Rossies against Cork would still see the Connacht side promoted.

In that scenario, Tipp's rearranged game with Down would be deemed meaningless as the Connacht outfit have the head-to-head advantage if both sides were to end up on nine points.

So, the Premier County have to win at Kingspan Breffni Park to stay firmly in the hunt for promotion.

Now things would get really interesting if both Roscommon and Cavan were to pick up no points in their final outing. This could have a knock-on effect in the race to avoid relegation.

As things stand. Louth are heading straight back to Division 3. Meath (3pts – 5 games played) will join them if they fail to beat Down (4 pts – 5 games played). The Mournemen would then have a three-point cushion over the Royals and so rendering the latter’s outstanding game with Louth meaningless.

Flipping things on its head and two points for the Royals would leave much to play for when the two rearranged games are played.

1500 Longford v Fermanagh, Pearse Park

1500 Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park

1500 Westmeath v Offaly, TEG Cusack Park

1500 Wexford v Armagh, Innovate Wexford Park

Armagh (11 pts) are guaranteed to be promoted and will be joined by one from Longford (9 pts), Fermanagh (9 pts), and Westmeath (8 pts).

Quite simply, the winners of Longford-Fermanagh will get promoted.

If it’s a draw and Westmeath win, scoring difference will decide which of the trio go up. The odds are very much against the Lake County as they have a difference of +1, while Longford are +27 and Fermanagh +18.

That means that if Longford and Fermanagh draw and Westmeath don’t win, Denis Connerton's side will be promoted because of their superior scoring difference over the Ernesiders.

It's a quick return to Division 4 for Wexford and one from Derry (4pts), Sligo (4pts) and Offaly (3pts) will accompany them on the drop to the bottom flight. A loss for the Faithful away to Westmeath will seal their faith.

However, a second win of the campaign for Stephen Wallace's troops would see them survive, with the losing side at Markievicz Park then dropping out.

If all three sides were to finish on 5pts, scoring difference certainly favours Derry, with Sligo currently -22 and Offaly -27.

1300 London v Waterford, Ruislip

1300 Limerick v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds

1300 Leitrim v Wicklow, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada

1300 Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park

Carlow are in the happy position of having secured promotion with one round remaining. They can still have a major say on who joins them in Division 3 next year when they play Laois, who are vying with Antrim for the second promotion place.

A Laois (10 points - 5 games played) win would ensure promotion but if they lost and the Saffrons (7 points - 5 games played) beat Limerick, it would all come down to the rearranged clash between the counties on the Easter weekend.

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1230 on Sunday

TELEVISION

Donegal v Mayo live on TG4 from 1455, deferred showing of Dublin v Monaghan from 1645.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

RADIO

Updates on all the day’s games on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400

All live and deferred games on GAAGO

WEATHER

It looks like there will be a lot of dry weather on Sunday with sunny periods and just a few showers. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees. For more go to met.ie