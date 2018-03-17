SUNDAY 18 MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals

1300 Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park OFF

1400 Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park OFF

1500 Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park OFF

1600 Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds

Only one Allianz Hurling League quarter-final survives a snowy Sunday.

A Clare team who recorded impressive wins over Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork face surprise 1B winners Limerick.

The Banner won by 3-17 to 2-16 when the teams met in last year's Munster Championship but the Treaty men will be on a high after their sensational comeback victory against Galway.

If they were to win and get some of the Na Piarsaigh men back for a semi-final they could make a big impact on this competition yet.

Kyle Hayes could make a first start of the season after scoring a crucial goal off the bench.

Division 1A relegation play-off

1500 Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn

Cork and Waterford meet for the second time in three weeks, Waterford having won their round 4 clash by 1-20 to 1-15.

The Rebels started the campaign with a win over Kilkenny but have since lost four in a row under new manager John Meyler and contest the play-off for the second year on the bounce.

Our hurling columnist Richie Power believes that in their current state the reigning Munster champions look unlikely to progress past the new round-robin stage: "Unless things change drastically, I can see them having a very short summer."

All-Ireland final runners-up Waterford lost their first three games after returning late to training but wins against Cork and Clare have given them momentum going into this clash.

Division 1B relegation play-off

1400 Antrim v Laois, Dunloy

Laois beat Antrim by five points in their 1B clash in Portlaoise last month, their only win of the campagin.

Antrim’s will come on a high after securing their own sole victory against Offaly last Sunday however, and have home advantage this time.

Division 2A final1430 Carlow v Westmeath, Portlaoise.

Carlow are hoping to make it third-time lucky after losing the last two 2B finals to Antrim and today's opponents Westmeath.

The Lake County won all five of their regular-season games, including a 0-19 to 0-15 first-round victory over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park in January.

Division 2B final

1300 Down v Mayo, Kingspan Breffni Park.

Down and Mayo meet for the second time in a week after the Mourne Men won by 3-19 to 0-14 in the final series of group games last Sunday.

Both teams lost only once in their five games, Down's defeat coming against Donegal.

RADIO

Sunday Sport will have live updates on all the day's main action from 1400, including Wexford v Galway and Limerick v Clare

TELEVISION

Wexford v Galway and Limerick v Clare live on TG4, Cork v Waterford deferred.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games available for overseas viewers on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Another cold day fwith temperatures of only 1 to 4 degrees at best. There will be further snow showers through Leinster, east-Munster and east-Ulster during the day. More western counties will be brighter and drier but still cold. Blustery east to northeast winds continuing. For more go to met.ie.