SUNDAY 18 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Mayo v Tyrone, MacHale Park

1400 Monaghan v Donegal, Clones

1400 Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium

Galway are through to the Easter Sunday decider and Dublin will join them if they get at least a point in Salthill. It will be the first league clash between the counties since 2011 when they drew.

Donegal badly need the points when they head to Clones

Monaghan still have an outside chance of making the final, but must rely on Galway beating the Dubs and they themselves accounting for Donegal and then Jim Gavin's troops in the final round.

Speaking of Donegal, a loss in Clones would edge them closer to the relegation trap door.

After crucial victories last weekend, Mayo and Tyrone know that another two points will probably keep them safe and so allowing to then fully focus on their eagerly anticipated opener in the championship.

Allianz FL Division 2

1400 Down v Tipperary, Páirc Esler OFF

1400 Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds OFF

1400 Roscommon v Cavan, Dr Hyde Park

Cavan and Roscommon, who were relegated from Division 1 last season, meet in a crucial game at Dr Hyde Park. A win for the Breffni would guarantee them promotion while success for the Rossies would not only keep them right in contention, it would also be a boost for Tipperary.

Roscommon beat Cavan by 1-13 to 1-10 in last season's final group game.

Roscommon welcome Cavan to the Hyde

Allianz FL Division 3

1300 Derry v Wexford, Celtic Park

1400 Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park

1400 Longford v Westmeath, Pearse Park

1500 Offaly v Sligo, O'Connor Park OFF

Having won all five games, Armagh are within touching distance of promotion, which they will secure if they beat Fermanagh (8 points) in Enniskillen.

Westmeath (8 points) and Longford (7 points) are also in the promotion mix, which makes their clash at Pearse Park of interest particularly if Fermanagh slip up again.

Wexford, who were promoted from Division 4 of the Allianz Football League last year, appear to be on their way back down after losing all five games so far. They head for Celtic Park to take on Derry (2 points), who are also in a relegation battle. That too applies to Sligo (3 points) and Offaly (2 points), who meet in Tullamore.

Allianz FL Division 4

1300 Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park,

1400 Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore OFF

1400 Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim OFF

It’s between Carlow and Laois (both on ten points after five games) and Antrim (seven points after four games) for the two promotion slots.

The clash of the Saffrons and the Barrowsiders will be crucial, with a win for the latter enough to ensure that they escape from the bottom tier for the first time since the 1980s.

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1230

RADIO:

Live updates on all the day's action on Sunday Sport from 1400.

TELEVISION

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

Remaining very cold today with sleet and snow showers becoming more widespread for a time with some further accumulations. Showers will die out again later in the day. Northeast to east winds will be fresh to strong adding a wind chill to the afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees. For more go to met.ie.