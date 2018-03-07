SATURDAY 10 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park

Donegal were victors when the sides met in the league last season

In looking ahead to this game, Philip Jordan in his column on these pages believes the loser will more than likely be plying their trade in Divsion 2 in 2019. With just one win from four games, this encounter in Omagh does have that do-or-die feel about it

"A win for either side could be the springboard to ensure safety in the knowledge that another two points should leave them safe," said the three-time All-Ireland winner

"Donegal are going on with that bit more confidence. Okay, they lost their opening three league games but to me they've shown the potential is there for them to push on. They have been adventurous in their style of play this spring, and to that end have put up some big scores, but have leaked a few goals at the other end.

"The manner of the Tyrone defeats so far have been disappointing. They were favourites to beat Galway in their opening game, but never showed up. It was something similar against Dublin at home and the last day against Monaghan, they couldn’t push on after a strong finish to the first half.

"You would hope from a Tyrone point of view that home advantage can spur them on."

Donegal fans will no doubt still have nightmares from last summer's championship which was won in a canter by the Red Hand.

Allianz FL Division 2

1900 Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni Park

Cavan’s Dara McVeety

Having been relegated from Division 1 at the end of last season, Cavan are going the right way about making a quick return to the top flight, having won three and drawn one of their four games so far. And with two of their last three games in Kingspan Breffni Park they look well-placed to take one of the promotion places.

They host Down (four points) at Breffni in what will be the first spring clash between the counties since 2015

Allianz FL Division 3

1500 Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park

1900 Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds

First up here is the basement battle between Wexford and Offaly. New management has not sparked any upturn so far for this pair and the loser looks destined to be in Division 4 next year.

Offaly have the worst scoring difference (-30 points) in the division.

Armagh remain on course for promotion after what they would view as two seasons too many in this section. They host a Derry side who, despite falling just short against Fermanagh a fortnight ago, showed enough to indicate that relegation won't be an issue come the end of the month.

Allianz FL Division 4

1900 Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park

1900 Limerick v Waterford, Staker Wallace GAA

Carlow, as expected are in the promotion hunt

Carlow, with four wins from four, are going nicely and will be favoured to plunder the points against a Wicklow side that John Evans hasn't quite managed to get firing yet. Turlough O'Brien's troops have come out on the right side in the last three meetings between these neighbours.

Limerick and Waterford meet in a clash of the bottom two – the Shannonsiders won last year’s clash by six points.

SUNDAY 11 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1230 Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium

1400 Kildare v Mayo, Newbridge

1600 Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park

Kerry players were the ones celebrating after last year's league decider

With full points from four games, Dublin and Galway are setting a cracking pace in a group where Kildare are the only side without a point. Dublin host Kerry in Croke Park n what will be the first clash between the counties since Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s men beat the Blues in last April's Division 1 final - 0-20 to 1-16.

The Kingdom realistically will have to capture both points if they are to have any chance of retaining their crown.

Galway haven’t lost a single league game since going down by a point to Meath in Round 4 of last year’s Division 2 campaign. Since then they have beaten Derry, Down, Kildare (twice), Tyrone, Donegal, Mayo and Kerry as they made the jump to the top tier.

On the Tribesemen's excellent form so far, Philip Jordan said: "Getting the balance right between defence and attack is key, and Galway now seem to have that balance. They are definitely on the right road.

"What they have shown in the first couple of months of the year should give their supporters confidence that they can deal with the pressure."

They host third-placed Monaghan, who have won three of four games, the last of which was a thrilling one-point win over Tyrone on 24 February.

The bottom two Kildare and Mayo meet in Newbridge in what will be their first league encounter since 2014 when the Lilywhites won by a point.

Allianz FL Division 2

1230 Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium

1400 Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park

1500 Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns

Second placed Tipperary welcome bottom-of-the-table Louth to Thurles, hoping to maintain their good run.

Both came up from Division 3 this year, with Tipp adapting much better to life in the higher group. The Wee County have scored only 0-46 in four games so far, leaving them with a scoring difference of -38 points, the worst of any county in the four divisions.

The clash of Meath and Cork in Navan will evoke memories of epic battles in better time for both counties - spicy All-Ireland finals in 1988 and '90.

The Rebels (4 points) dropped to fourth place after losing to Cavan on their home patch while the Royals (3 points) are in the relegation zone after losing their last two games. It's a case here of how the once mighty have fallen.

Clare and Roscommon meet for the first time since the Bannermen won in emphatic fashion in an All-Ireland qualifier in 2016. It should be closer on Sunday afternoon.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park

1500 Westmeath v Fermanagh, Cusack Park

Cusack Park in Mullingar

Fermanagh, who dropped down from Division 2 this year, travel to Mullingar to take on Westmeath, who are going well after winning promotion last year. Rory Gallagher's men are unbeaten so far, while the Lake County's only loss came against Armagh.

Longford are also in good form (6pts) as they prepare for the trip to Sligo, whom they beat by three points last year.

Allianz FL Division 4

1300 London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip

The midlanders head to the English capital for this Round 6 encounter, which for logistical reasons could not be put back a week to the St Patrick's weekend.

The sides' Round 5 games will now take place against Leitrim and Antrim respectively on 1 April. What it means is that the Division 4 final will now take place over the weekend of 7/8 April.

Laois should continue their quest to be in that decider with victory against London.

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1830 on Saturday and 1230 on Sunday.

RADIO

Live commentary on Tyrone v Donegal and Cavan v Down, along with updates from the other games on Saturday Sport Extra , RTÉ Radio 1 from 1900. Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1 will have live updates on all the day's main action.

TELEVISION

Saturday: Tyrone v Donegal live on eir sport 2 from 1830.

Sunday: Galway v Monaghan live on TG4 from 1225. Deferred showing of Kildare v Mayo from 1745. Dublin v Kerry live on eir sport 1 from 1530.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Saturday: A wet day with outbreaks of rain extending northwards before easing across southern counties later. Some heavier bursts are likely, with even some sleet for a time across Ulster. Highest temperatures will range 5 to 11 degrees Celsius, north to south. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh.

Sunday: Feeling a little milder as compared to recent days as light southerly breezes take hold. Some showers of rain about too though, most of which will affect the south and west. For more go to met.ie