The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have rescheduled their annual congress as a result of this week's expected sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

"Due to the severe weather forecast for Thursday and Friday next, it has been decided to postpone our Annual Congress, which was due to be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (Dundalk) this weekend," a statement said.

"It has been rescheduled for the same venue on the weekend of April 27-28.

"It is unfortunate that we have to make the decision to cancel but it would be remiss of us to ignore the severe weather warnings for later this week."

The GAA have said they are "monitoring the situation" ahead of a busy programme of Allianz League football and Hurling action at the weekend.