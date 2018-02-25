Eamon Brannigan insists Galway won't be getting carried away with their 100% start to life in Division 1 of the Allianz League but accepts they can look to greater ambitions now having secured survival at the top table.

After four rounds, Galway are level with All-Ireland champions Dublin at the summit and in contention for a final place.

"We can push on," Bannigan told RTÉ Sport following the Tribesmen's 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Kerry in Tralee.

"We're probably safe now with our eight points, we're happy where we are.

"But we have another game next weekend, we won't get carried away with ourselves.

"We have Monaghan next so we'll see what we can get in Salthill."

Brannigan scored a crucial 50th-minute to secure a first win against the Kingdom since 2003.

"I didn't realise that. I wouldn't have been too old back then," joked the 22-year-old forward.

"But it's good to beat them. It's good to win any game and get two points.

"Kerry have a strong defence but we know we have strong runners and we ran well at them and got a few gaps."