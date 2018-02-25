SUNDAY 25 FEBRUARY
Allianz HL Division 1A
After collecting their first win of the the 2018 league campaign last weekend, Kilkenny take on second-placed Tipperary in Division 1A.
TJ Reid was in scintillating form against Waterford in the previous round, finishing the day with a tally of 1-11, and the Cats will be hopeful that his form will continue as they face a Tipperary side who posted 3-21 on the way to victory against Wexford, including Jason Forde's haul of 2-09.
Elsewhere, table-toppers Clare travel to Wexford having previously accounted for Cork, while Waterford head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
1400 Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park
1400 Wexford v Clare, Innovate Wexford Park
1500 Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Allianz Division 1B
Limerick hold a marginal lead on Galway at the top of the Division 1B table on score-difference as they take on Antrim and Dublin respectively this weekend.
After making a bright start with an opening win over Dublin, Offaly have regressed in form with two defeats in the last two rounds. They host Laois in the hope of reigniting their campaign again. After a pitch inspection at O'Connor Park, this midlands derby will now start at 1pm.
1300 Offaly v Laois, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park
1400 Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park
1400 Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall
Allianz Division 2A
1230 London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip
1230 Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park
1400 Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park
Allianz Division 2B
1400 Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park
1400 Donegal v Down, Letterkenny
1400 Mayo v Wicklow, Ballina Stephenites
Allianz HL Division 3A
1230 Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
1400 Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, Omagh
Allianz Division 3B
1400 Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni
RADIO
Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1 will have live updates on all the day's main action.TV
TV
Kilkenny v Tipperary live on TG4 from 1330. and Cork v Waterford deferred from 1710.
Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.
All live and deferred games on GAAGO.
WEATHER
It will be a dry and sunny day. However, it will be another cold day with top temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. For more go to met.ie.