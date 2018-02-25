SUNDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Allianz HL Division 1A

After collecting their first win of the the 2018 league campaign last weekend, Kilkenny take on second-placed Tipperary in Division 1A.

TJ Reid was in scintillating form against Waterford in the previous round, finishing the day with a tally of 1-11, and the Cats will be hopeful that his form will continue as they face a Tipperary side who posted 3-21 on the way to victory against Wexford, including Jason Forde's haul of 2-09.

Elsewhere, table-toppers Clare travel to Wexford having previously accounted for Cork, while Waterford head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

1400 Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park

1400 Wexford v Clare, Innovate Wexford Park

1500 Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Allianz Division 1B

Limerick hold a marginal lead on Galway at the top of the Division 1B table on score-difference as they take on Antrim and Dublin respectively this weekend.

After making a bright start with an opening win over Dublin, Offaly have regressed in form with two defeats in the last two rounds. They host Laois in the hope of reigniting their campaign again. After a pitch inspection at O'Connor Park, this midlands derby will now start at 1pm.

1300 Offaly v Laois, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park

1400 Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park

1400 Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall

Allianz Division 2A

1230 London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip

1230 Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park

1400 Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park

Allianz Division 2B

1400 Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park

1400 Donegal v Down, Letterkenny

1400 Mayo v Wicklow, Ballina Stephenites

Allianz HL Division 3A

1230 Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

1400 Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, Omagh

Allianz Division 3B

1400 Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni

RADIO

Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1 will have live updates on all the day's main action.TV

TV

Kilkenny v Tipperary live on TG4 from 1330. and Cork v Waterford deferred from 1710.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

It will be a dry and sunny day. However, it will be another cold day with top temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. For more go to met.ie.