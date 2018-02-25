SUNDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Donegal v Kildare, Ballyshannon

1430 Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park

Donegal v Kildare is a basement battle between the only two sides in the division who are yet to pick up a point. It will be the first time they have met in the league since 2013; indeed both sides are chasing their first win in six league encounters.

Galway's Shane Walsh kicks a point in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final

Galway have marked their return to the top tier with three wins but face a massive test against Kerry, whom they haven’t beaten since 2003.

The Kingdom have won all nine games since then, the most recent coming in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final -1-18 to 0-13. This is the first time the counties have met in the spring campaign since 2011 when Kerry won by 0-16 to 0-08.

Allianz FL Division 21300 Cork v Cavan, Páirc Uí Chaoimh1400 Down v Clare, Páirc Esler1400 Louth v Roscommon, Gaelic Grounds

Cavan’s five-point win over Meath on Sunday last took them to the top of the table on five points, one ahead of Cork and Down. The Rebels are in second place on scoring difference as they prepare for the visit of the Breffni men.

It will be the first league clash between the counties for ten years (Cavan won in 2008) while the last championship meeting was in 2010 when Cork won a qualifier tie easily en route to All-Ireland glory.

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay

It's been a mixed campaign so far for Roscommon and they were somewhat flat when falling to Down a fortnight ago. Louth have yet to register a point a know a loss will leave them firm to make swift return to the third tier.

Down (four points) have a chance to move into the top two when they host Clare (two points) in Newry. Clare, who have drawn two of their opening three games, won the corresponding tie by six points last year.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Westmeath v Sligo, TEG Cusack Park

1430 Longford v Wexford, Pearse Park

1500 Offaly v Armagh, O'Connor Park

The Orchard County are unbeaten so far

Armagh travel to Tullamore to take on Offaly, who are bottom of the table on zero points with a scoring difference of -24. Kieran McGeeney's men beat the Faithful by 6-22 to 0-10 last spring - a result that finally woke the midlanders up in their quest to avoid relegation. They'll need to buck up up again or it's Division 4 in 2019. By the way, this game will now throw in at 3pm following a pitch inspection at O'Connor Park.

Longford (4 pts) will be hoping to stay in promotion contention when they take on Wexford, who have lost all three games after being promoted. Westmeath (4pts) host Sligo (2pts), having last met in this section two years ago when the Connacht men won by a point.

Allianz FL Division 4

1400 Leitrim v Limerick, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada

1400 Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim

1430 London v Antrim, Ruislip

Laois, the Division’s top scorers on 5-46 (61 points), head for Aughrim to take on Wicklow, who have yet to score a goal (0-34).

Antrim, who have the best defensive record in the group (0-27) head for Ruislip to take on London who have picked up three of a possible six points so far.

Limerick (a draw and two defeats) and Leitrim (three defeats) have not set the world on fire so far.

ONLINE Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1330.

RADIO

Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1 will have live updates on all the day's main action.



TV

Deferred showing of Kerry v Galway from 1540 on TG4.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

It will be a dry and sunny day. However, it will be another cold day with top temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. For more go to met.ie