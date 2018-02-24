Tipperary chalked up their second win of the campaign with a deserved 2-15 to 1-10 victory at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary led by 1-08 to 0-05 at the interval and while Meath rallied after the restart, Liam Kearns’ men pulled away for a fine victory which keeps their promotion hopes alive.

Tipp opened up a 0-03 to 0-01 advantage after five minutes thanks to efforts from Josh Keane, Liam McGrath and Conor Sweeney with Graham Reilly getting Meath off the mark.

Meath got back on levels terms at 0-04 apiece at the end of the opening quarter with Padraig McKeever landing two frees and Sean Tobin also finding the range.

But Tipperary pulled away towards the break with some quality points and struck a huge blow just before the interval when Michael Quinlivan fielded a delivery from the left by Sweeney and he dispatched the ball to the roof of the net.

Meath’s best spell of the game came after the restart with McKeever pointing a free and then James McEntee and Reilly quickly added points to cut the gap to 1-08 to 0-08 after 38 minutes.

But Tipperary hit back and Bill Maher soloed in from the left before drilling the ball low to the net.

Sweeney added a good free from the right directly afterwards and then one in front of the posts to lead by 2-10 to 0-08 after 50 minutes.

McKeever and Steven O’Brien swapped points before Sweeney landed one from play as the home followers in the crowd of 1,291 sensed victory.

But a Bryan Mention goal for Meathnseven minutes from time cut the gap to six points.

Tipperary were caught by a late Roscommon rally in their last home game but they were in no mood to surrender this time and Sweeney eased the home nerves with a point from play and Sean Carey sealed a fine win with a late point at the end of an entertaining game.

TIPPERARY: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Shane O’Connell, Kevin Fahey; John Meagher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey (0-01), Steven O’Brien (0-01); Brian Fox, Josh Keane (0-01), Liam McGrath (0-01); Conor Sweeney (0-09, 0-06f), Bill Maher (1-00), Michael Quinlivan (1-01).

Subs used: Paddy Codd for O’Connell (36), Liam Boland for Fahey (61), George Hannigan for O’Brien (66), Sean Carey (0-01) for McGrath (70).

MEATH: Andrew Colgan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Donal Keegan; Daniel O’Neill, Mickey Burke, Shane McEntee; Bryan Menton (1-00), Harry Rooney; James McEntee (0-02), Graham Reilly (0-02), Eamon Wallace; Sean Tobin (0-01), Padraig McKeever (0-04, 0-04f), Cillian O’Sullivan.

Subs used: Brian Power for O’Neill (29), Bryan McMahon for Tobin (34), Donal Lenihan for O’Sullivan (52), Adam Flanagan for Rooney (57), Thomas O’Reilly (0-01) for McKeever (57), Brian Conlon for S McEntee (68).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).