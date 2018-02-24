Mayo and Dublin go toe to toe once again as they clash in round four of the Allianz Football League Division One on Saturday night in Castlebar.

Two defeats in a row for Mayo mean a win is vital to help maintain survival in Division 1 of the National Football league.

Following defeat to Galway two weeks ago in Salthill manager Stephen Rochford makes a number of changes to his starting team.

In come Rob Hennelly, David Drake, Andy Moran and Adam Gallagher replacing David Clarke, Paddy Durcan, Conor Loftus and Cillian O'Connor.

Mayo SF v Dublin: Rob Hennelly, Caolan Crowe, Ger Cafferkey, Eoin O’Donoghue, Colm Boyle, Michael Hall, David Drake, Stephen Coen, Jason Gibbons, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty, Andy Moran, Adam Gallagher

Derry manager Damian McErlain has kept faith with the same that claimed victory over Offaly last weekend for the NFL Division 2 clash against Ulster rivals Fermanagh.

Emmett Bradley and Conor McAtamney start together in the centre, while Enda Lynn again wears the captain's armband.

The Oak Leafers travel to Enniskillen in search of their second win of the campaign.

Derry SF v Fermanagh: Oran Hartin; Michael McEvoy, Kevin Johnston, Ruairi Mooney; Michael Bateson, Carlus McWilliams, Conor Doherty; Conor McAtamney, Emmett Bradley; Padraig McGrogan, Enda Lynn, Benny Heron; Peter Hagan, Terence O'Brien, Niall Toner

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has made one change to his side which started against Clare in their last outing as Tipperary welcome Meath to Semple Stadium on Saturday at 7pm for their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 4 fixture.

Steven O'Brien returns from injury and resumes his place in midfield while Liam Boland moves into the half-forward line.

Tipperary SF v Meath: Evan Comerford, Shane O'Connell, John Meagher, Alan Campbell, Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan, Liam Casey, Steven O'Brien, Liam Boland, Josh Keane, Brian Fox, Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath

Clare will wait until this before naming their team for Sunday’s National Hurling League clash with Wexford.

Five of the current senior panel will be involved with UL in their Fitzgibbon Cup Final tie against DCU with Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly, Ian Galvin and Rory Hayes all on the squad.

It remains to be seen if any of these players will be involved for the trip to the south east as the Banner look to make it a fourth consecutive victory in this season’s campaign.

As the Tipperary hurlers make the short trip to Nowlan Park for their Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash with Kilkenny, manager Mick Ryan has kept to his word by not including any of his four UL players in the panel for this weekend as together with his fellow selectors they shake things up a little from last week.

Included among the changes Tipp management hand a debut start to Billy McCarthy who featured last week when introduced in the second half and welcome back Niall O'Meara for his first start of the current campaign.

Tipperary SH v Kilkenny: Daragh Mooney, Alan Flynn, Tomás Hamill, Seán O'Brien, Séamus Kennedy, James Barry, Cathal Barrett,. Brendan Maher, Ronan Maher, Seán Curran, Billy McCarthy, Patrick Maher, Ger Browne, Michael Breen, Niall O'Meara