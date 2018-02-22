SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY

All-Ireland club SFC semi-final

1630 Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Slaughtneil (Derry), O'Moore Park

Corofin have already booked their appearance in the St Patrick's Day decider. Nemo Rangers, seven-times All-Ireland winners, or Slaughtneil, twice beaten finalists in the last three years, will provide the opposition for the Galway outfit on 17 March.

An intriguing clash awaits in Portlaoise, with the bookies odds going with the Derry side to prevail. Indeed, Mickey Moran's side are the fancy by many to land their first Andy Merrigan Cup in three weeks' time.

After last year's final loss to Dr Crokes by two points in a game where Padraig Cassidy was sent off in first-half injury time, Slaughtneil will be determined to go the whole way on this occasion, and with Crokes and Dublin's St Vincent's out of the equation they will feel the road is now a lot clearer.

Slaughtneil's Patsy Bradley lifts the Ulster cup

An Ulster campaign where they took care of Kilcoo, Omagh and Kilcar and then Cavan Gaels should have left them well primed for this last-four engagement, but the win over the Gaels was of all three months ago. That said, Nemo are in the same boat. A recent challenge game took place against the Antrim county side.

Commenting on the break, Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney told the Derry Now newspaper:"It is very hard to manage. The thought of putting the whole thing (championship) forward into the one calendar year is the right way to go.

"It is not fair to players and managers to keep the thing ticking over for two months, to the semi-final and another month to the final. It’s a long drawn out affair."

Stats check: Nemo have scored on average 2-15 per game this season. Slaughtneil have conceded an average of 0-10. Slaughtneil scoring average: 2016/17 – 1-12, 2017/18 – 1-13,

Shane McGuigan, Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers were all to the fore in the provincial decider and will be looking to drive the Derry champs on again.

It's 2003 since Nemo last climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand on our national holiday. Since then, they have had their fair share of heartache in the All-Ireland series, losing the 2006 final and then falling at the semi-final hurdle in '08, 10 and '11.

Luke Connolly

Luke Connolly was the star in the Munster final win over Dr Crokes, kicking ten points on the day the Nemo set down a marker from early on.

Speaking in the Irish Examiner, Nemo's Barry O'Driscoll spoke about the expectation around the club at the moment, but also indicated that this is only the start of the journey.

He said: " People around the club would probably feel we’re good enough and they’re driving us on in that regard but I wouldn’t feel pressure because this group is still growing.

"Hopefully, we can progress past a semi-final but I think there’ll be more in this team for the next few years."

*Due to an injury to Anthony Nolan, Maurice Deegan (Laois) will now referee this semi-final.

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Mayo v Dublin, MacHale Park

1900 Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney

You have to go back to 2 September, 2012 for the last time that Mayo footballers beat Dublin in a competitive game. Since then the Green and Red have had their fair share of heartache against the Boys in Blue.

The sides have met twelve times since then - Dublin have won nine while there were three draws. Their last encounter was in March last year, with Jim Gavin's side winning by 1-16 to 0-07 at Croke Park.

Dublin have three wins from three in the top flight so far, while Mayo's return has seen just one victory, that against Monaghan on the opening weekend.

Another defeat for the Connacht side and the focus may very well switch to thoughts of avoiding relegation.

Action from last year's Monaghan-Tyrone clash

Monaghan, after edging Kerry in Inniskeen, now welcome Tyrone to Castleblayney. Much has been said about the job Malachy O'Rourke has done with the Farney County (in terms of population it's the fifth smallest) and another two points should preserve their top-flight status for another year.

Tyrone edged out Kildare by a point a fortnight ago, so raising hopes that their early league slumber is at an end.

Allianz FL Division 2

1900 Tipperary v Meath, Semple Stadium

Tipperary and Meath are both on three points ahead of their meeting in Thurles in what will be their first league encounter since 2010. The Premier County men won by two points on home soil on that occasion.

Allianz FL Division 3

1900 Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park

Fermanagh (6pts) host Derry (2 pts) hoping for better luck than last year when they lost by a point to the Oak Leaf men in the last round in Division 2. Despite that win, Derry were relegated with the Ernesiders.

Allianz FL Division 4

1600 Waterford v Carlow, Carriganore

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien

Carlow (+20 points), who lead the way on scoring difference from Laois (+19 points) travel to Dungarvan on Saturday to take on Waterford, who are second from bottom after picking up one of six points so far. Carlow beat the Déise by nine points in the corresponding game in 2017.

SUNDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Donegal v Kildare, Ballyshannon

1430 Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park

Donegal v Kildare is a basement battle between the only two sides in the division who are yet to pick up a point. It will be the first time they have met in the league since 2013; indeed both sides are chasing their first win in six league encounters.

Galway's Shane Walsh kicks a point in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final

Galway have marked their return to the top tier with three wins but face a massive test against Kerry, whom they haven’t beaten since 2003.

The Kingdom have won all nine games since then, the most recent coming in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final -1-18 to 0-13. This is the first time the counties have met in the spring campaign since 2011 when Kerry won by 0-16 to 0-08.

Allianz FL Division 2

1300 Cork v Cavan, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

1400 Down v Clare, Páirc Esler

1400 Louth v Roscommon, Gaelic Grounds

Cavan’s five-point win over Meath on Sunday took them to the top of the table on five points, one ahead of Cork and Down. The Rebels are in second place on scoring difference as they prepare for the visit of the Breffni men.

It will be the first league clash between the counties for ten years (Cavan won in 2008) while the last championship meeting was in 2010 when Cork won a qualifier tie easily en route to All-Ireland glory.

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay

It's been a mixed campaign so far for Roscommon and they were somewhat flat when falling to Down a fortnight ago. Louth have yet to register a point a know a loss will leave them firm to make swift retirn to the third tier.

Down (four points) have a chance to move into the top two when they host Clare (two points) in Newry. Clare, who have drawn two of their opening three games, won the corresponding tie by six points last year.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Westmeath v Sligo, TEG Cusack Park

1430 Longford v Wexford, Pearse Park

1430 Offaly v Armagh, O'Connor Park

The Orchard County are unbeaten so far

Armagh travel to Tullamore to take on Offaly, who are bottom of the table on zero points with a scoring difference of -24. Kieran McGeeney's men beat the Faithful by 6-22 to 0-10 last spring - a result that finally woke the midlanders up in their quest to avoid relegation. They'll need to buck up up again or it's Division 4 in 2019.

Longford (4 pts) will be hoping to stay in promotion contention when they take on Wexford, who have lost all three games after being promoted. Westmeath (4pts) host Sligo (2pts), having last met in this section two years ago when the Connacht men won by a point.

Allianz FL Division 4

1400 Leitrim v Limerick, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada

1400 Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim

1430 London v Antrim, Ruislip

Laois, the Division’s top scorers on 5-46 (61 points), head for Aughrim to take on Wicklow, who have yet to score a goal (0-34).

Antrim, who have the best defensive record in the group (0-27) head for Ruislip to take on London who have picked up three of a possible six points so far.

Limerick (a draw and two defeats) and Leitrim (three defeats) have not set the world on fire so far.

