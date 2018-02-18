Limerick manager John Kiely is happy with the development of his team’s game plan after watching his side swat aside Dublin at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Treaty men sit top of Division 1B after a 12-point victory over Dublin and move closer towards a potential make-or-break clash with Galway in a fortnight.

The Shannonsiders had eight different scorers as they eased into a 1-13 to 0-07 interval lead against Pat Gilroy's men and Kiely admitted he hadn’t foreseen the game transpiring in the manner in which it did.

"I thought we were going to have a much tighter contest," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I thought it might come down to the last quarter of an hour. By half-time we had put a god distance from them and kept them at a good distance away from us."

Limerick are now guaranteed a quarter-final spot, but will be looking to finish Division 1B top of the pile, which could well be decided in less than two weeks when they travel to Pearse Stadium to take on the All-Ireland champions.

Kiely believes his team are building nicely in the early part of the year as he looks to put his stamp on their offensive strategy.

"The work rate is there," he says. "We are trying to get the ball in as quickly and as directly as possible. We’re getting there. We got in 16 balls in the first half and managed to win 11 of them.

"That’s the direction we are looking to go."

Before any potential showdown with the Tribesmen is the long trip to Cushendall to take on Antrim. The Saffrons are bottom of 1B, but three defeats doesn’t tell the whole story.

A three-point defeat to Galway in the opening round was followed by a last-gasp one-point defeat to Dublin. A five-point defeat to Laois was their lot on Saturday night, but with Kiely forced to select a team minus a number of players on Fitzgibbon duty with UL, is under no illusions with the task facing his team.

"It’s going to be a really tough challenge and a good measure of the unity and depth to our panel."

