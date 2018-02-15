Michael Ryan has made five changes to the Tipperary team that beat Waterford for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1A meeting with Wexford in Thurles.

Goalkeeper Darragh Mooney and defenders James Barry, Michael Cahill and Barry Heffernan all make their first starts of the campaign. Patrick 'Bonner' Maher returns to the XV after coming on as a sub against Waterford.

Paul Maher, Alan Flynn, Tomas Hamill, Joe O'Dwyer and Dan McCormack miss out.

Tipperary (Allianz HL v Wexford): Darragh Mooney; Sean O'Brien, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher, Paudie Feehan; Brendan Maher, Ronan Maher; Sean Curran, Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher; Michael Breen, Jason Forde, John McGrath.

Subs: Brian Hogan, Cathal Barrett, Ger Browne, Cian Darcy, Alan Flynn, Tomas Hamill, Seamus Kennedy, Donagh Maher, Billy McCarthy, Niall O'Meara, Mark Russell.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon has recovered from a hamstring injury injury sustained in pre-season to make his first Division 1B start of the year against Dublin at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Hannon replaces Paddy O'Loughlin while David Reidy and Barry Murphy also come into the side for Darragh O'Donovan (finger injury) and Barry O'Connell.

Limerick (Allianz HL v Dublin): Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Seamus Hickey, Richie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Paul Browne, Cian Lynch; Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, David Reidy; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Murphy.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Tom Condon, Richie McCarthy, Paddy O'Loughlin, Pat Ryan, Lorcan Lyons, Barry O'Connell, Graeme Mulcahy, Oisin O'Reilly, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Colin Ryan.