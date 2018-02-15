Kerry ladies minor manager Jonathan Griffin has lodged an appeal after the county board executive tried to sack him by email - less than a week before his side's opening Munster Championship fixture.

A statement from Kerry LFGA earlier this week said: "At a meeting of the county board executive, it was decided the present and future aims of the Kerry LGFA and the current minor management team were not aligned. They subsequently decided for a change of management, with immediate effect."

Griffin, who is in his second season at the helm, confirmed to RTÉ Sport that he had appealed the decision and expected to be in charge against Tipperary on Sunday.

"The players and parents are signing a petition in relation to the matter," he said. "They're fully behind the management team. They don't know why this decision has been taken.

"We don't know what their motives are. They never met me prior to this. I had repeatedly asked for a meeting because we were the first team out in Championship and they never met us.

"No reason apart from that statement has been given.

"For us as a management team, we're disgusted with the way we've been treated. We came in to coach a very good minor team, not to get involved in politics."

".. our view of the present and future development of the Kerry ladies minor footballteam and the view of the current manager are not aligned at this time." - They never met with me or my management team to know our views! Players,Parents & Coaches have put in 8 months of work! — Jonathan Griffin (@Griffjonster) February 13, 2018

RTÉ Sport has also learned that attempts were made to stop Griffin taking training on Wednesday night despite the appeal - which is being made on the grounds that the management team can only be dismissed by a meeting of the full county board.

Reaction in the county to the decision has been highly critical, with former ladies football chairperson Donal Barry calling the decision "really disturbing behaviour" and "a reason why Ladies Football in Kerry is very much back in the dark ages".

Former Kerry ladies manager Robbie Ó Grifín said it was a "shocking decision by some members of executive one week before Championship."