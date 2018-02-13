A GAA club in the Taoiseach's Dublin West constituency is being "expelled and removed" from its only playing pitch by NAMA, a Fianna Fáil TD has claimed in the Dáil.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is aware of the issue affecting the Tyrrelstown GAA club, and is working on resolving it.

Speaking during order of business, Fianna Fail TD Jack Chambers said that it states in the Programme for Government that NAMA will fund new investment in infrastructure.

He said that Tyrrelstown in the Dublin West constituency has suffered a significant deficit and lack of investment over many years.

He asked how does the statement in the Programme for Government tally with NAMA's approach with Tyrellstown GAA club, where they are trying to formalise a receivership process that ensures the club is expelled and removed from its only pitch.

"How does that tally with an investment programme from NAMA and your stated ambition for sports clubs? I would like to know what you are going to do about it?"

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the reference in the Programme for Government refers to NAMA funding infrastructure to access sites so that they can be developed.

He cited the example of the link road between the N2 and the N3 in the Tyrellstown/Hollystown area which was part funded by NAMA, "thus allowing that land to be opened up for development."

He added "that reference was not a planned to be a reference for sports clubs, but rather, to infrastructure that would allow the land to be developed for much needed housing and other developments. But I am aware of the local issue and we are working on it."