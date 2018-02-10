Cavan's Allianz Football League Division 2 game with Meath has been postponed until tomorrow afternoon due to an unplayable pitch at Kingspan Breffni.

An inspection was called ahead of the 7pm throw-in on Saturday evening but the decision was made to call it off with pools of water gathered on parts of the field.

The fixture has been slated for a 2pm throw-in on Sunday at the same venue, providing the field passes a 9am inspection.

The counties are tied on points at the top of the table after two rounds of games, both having a win and a draw to their name.