Kerry have been forced to leave out two of their brightest young stars ahead of their Allianz Football League Division 1 trip to play Monaghan in Inniskeen on Sunday.

David Clifford and Gavin Crowley both played three games in seven days – two with Kerry in the League and another with Tralee IT in the Sigerson Cup.

Clifford pulled up in the win over Mayo and Crowley picked up an injury on college duty, meaning that they both miss out the weekend clash, when the Kingdom will be looking to make it three wins from three in the top flight this year.

Andrew Barry replaces Crowley at centre-back and Jack Savage comes in at top of the right for Clifford. In the only other change from the win over Mayo last week, Dáithí Casey comes in at centre-forward for Seán O’Shea.

Kerry SF v Monaghan: Shane Murphy; Shane Enright, Jason Foley, Ronan Shanahan; Paul Murphy, Andrew Barry, Brian Ó Beaglaoich; Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan; Micheál Burns, Dáithí Casey, Stephen O’Brien; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, Barry John Keane.

Mayo's Colm Boyle

Mayo will be looking to bounce back after last weekend’s loss to 13-man Kerry in Castlebar when they play unbeaten Galway in Salthill. Manager Stephen Rochford has made two changes

All-Star defender Colm Boyle replaces Barry Moran while Conor Loftus comes into the attack for the injured Evan Regan.

Mayo SF v Galway: David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Ger Cafferkey, Eoin O’Donoghue; Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen, Paddy Durcan; Jason Gibbons, Shane Nally; Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor; Neil Douglas, Jason Doherty, Conor Loftus.

Mattie Donnelly will captain Tyrone

Tyrone are without a win in the League so far and they travel to Newbridge to take on a Kildare side in a similar situation - both will want a win to ease any relegation fears they may have.

Rory Brennan and Conor Meyler come into the Red Hand County for their first starts of the campaign.

Tyrone SF v Kildare: Niall Morgan; Hugh Pat McGeary, Pádraig Hampsey, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Rory Brennan, Ciaran McLaughlin; Matthew Donnelly, Declan McClure; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Lee Brennan, Cathal McShane, Conor McAliskey.

Derry in action

Derry meanwhile, have named their side to take on Offaly at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Derry SF v Offaly: Oran Hartin; Niall Keenan, Kevin Johnston, Ruairí Mooney; Liam McGoldrick, Carlus McWilliams, Michael McEvoy; Conor McAtamney, Emmet Bradley; Benny Heron, Enda Lynn, Ciaran McFaul; Conor Doherty, Terence O’Brien, Nial Toner.