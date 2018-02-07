The total cost of running inter-county teams in 2017 rose by almost 8pc to €25.26m, according to a report today.

The Irish Independent reports that 25 counties recorded a rise in spend in preparation of their inter-county teams, with an increased mileage by 15 cent per mile and a nutrition allowance for all inter-county players, factors in the inflated figure.

Cork top the list at €1.75m, with Dublin and Mayo both spending more than €1.5m each, though the defeated All-Ireland finalists were one of the few counties to reduce costs from 2016.

Leitrim came in as the lowest spenders with a figure of less than €300,000.

Last week the GAA revealed that its revenue had risen by more than €5m to stand at just over €65m for the year just past, based largely on an increase in match-day income.

Gate receipts made up more than half of total revenues last year as the average attendance at games increased, with over 180,000 more people attending matches in the All-Ireland series.