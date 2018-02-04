Following consecutive wins in the top flight of the Allianz Hurling League, Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald believes there is more in the tank from his squad as they aim to build on the progress of last year.

"We scored 21 points today, we should have scored 25, 26 or 27".

That's a part summation of Fitzgerald's thoughts to RTÉ Sport after Sunday's 0-21 to 1-14 victory over Cork at Innovate Wexford Park.

It was a second win on the trot for the Slaneysiders in game where they turned in a strong second-half performance to to see off a Cork side who were on the front foot early on after a Conor Lehane goal. What pleased the Wexford boss the most was the way they recovered from that early blow.

"We gave Cork two goal chances, they took one but we rectified it," he told RTÉ Radio's Brian Carthy.

"There weren't too many goal chances after that.

"All told, we came through the battle fairly well, but we can be better than we were today, we hit too many wides but thankfully we got those crucial scores at the end."



The Wexford support were applauded in the aftermath of this latest win, with the manager adding: "You could feel the atmosphere in the last ten to 15 minutes and when the hard balls had to be won we won them. Cork did come at us, but we took off and went again and the supporters played their part.

"When things weren't going well for us, they didn't get negative cause that can affect the team. In the end they were a big help to us and were driving us on. We'll need one more win and we'll stay in 1A. I'll give them two or three days off, give them a small bit of breather."

When asked what defines a Wexford player under his management, Fitzgerald replied: "Wexford players train very hard and they don't give up. We demand that they keep going till the very end.

"We are going to hit a patch where things will go wrong. We will lose a few games and we have to be able to cope with that."