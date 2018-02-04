By Dave Mohan at Corrigan Park

A Donal Burke free with the last puck of the ball snatched a last-gasp win for Dublin over Antrim in 1B of the Allianz Hurling League at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

The hosts had battled back from seven down in the second period and thought they had rescued a point when Neil McManus hit his 16th point of the afternoon deep into added time from a free, but the Dubs launched one last attack, winning a free that Burke converted to claim the points.

After Burke gave Dublin the lead 13 seconds in, Antrim took charge for the early stages with McManus knocking over four frees as shooting let the visitors down.

Dublin rallied with three of the next four scores through Fergal Whitely, Burke and Paul Ryan as they began to get the measure of the hosts and they were to take over in the final 10 minutes of the half, hitting seven without reply to take a 0-14 to 0-8 lead into the break.

It was eight in a row straight after the break as Ryan tapped over a free, but Antrim found an answer as they began to work their way into the game

Aaron Graffin fired over a great point with McManus (two) and Gerard Walsh adding scores to narrow the gap to three, but Dublin reeled off four without reply themselves as Burke, Ryan, Whitely and Cian McBride raised flags.

Antrim were hanging in, but in the final quarter they started to chip away at the lead with McManus leading the charge from placed balls while James McNaughton hit two magnificent points and Graffin another.

Liam Rushe was introduced for Pat Gilroy's men as he replaced Paul Ryan with Burke taking over the free-taking duties and he kept the scoreboard ticking over for Dublin who led by three with as many minutes to play.

The hosts refused to panic and McManus hit points from a free and a 65 to leave the minimum between the teams as the game entered added time and when he nailed a free from inside his own 65 as the clocked ticked onto 74 minutes.

However, there was still time for one more play and Ryan McCambridge was penalised for a foul on Rushe with Burke stepping up to split the posts from 65 out to snatch a win with the last puck of the ball and give Dublin their first points of the campaign.

Scorers: Dublin: P Ryan 0-8 (6f, 1 '65'), D Burke 0-7 (4f), F Whitely, C Keaney, C McBride 0-2 each, J Madden, D Sutcliffe 0-1 each. Antrim: N McManus 0-16 (11f, 2 '65s'), A Graffin, J McNaughton 0-2 each, G Walsh, D McCloskey 0-1 each.

Antrim: C O'Connell; P Burke, J Dillon, A Graffin; J Maskey, M Donnelly, D Kearney; C McKinley, G Walsh; N Elliott, N McManus, J Connolly; D McKinley, C McCann, C Johnston. Subs: C Carson for Connolly (inj 8), N McAuley for Maskey (43), J McNaughton for Walsh (45), R McCambridge for McCann (53), D McCloskey for Elliott (63).

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, B O'Carroll, E O'Donnell; S Barrett, C Crummey, J Madden; C McBride, T Connolly; D Burke, F Whitely, D Sutcliffe; C Keaney, E Dillon, P Ryan. Subs: L Rushe for Ryan (51), J McCaffrey for McBride (53), N McMorrow for Connolly (64), P Winters for Dillon (69).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).