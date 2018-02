Tipperary pulled away in the second-half to record their first win of this year’s Allianz League against a disappointing Waterford side at Semple Stadium.

Waterford only managed 1-1 in the second-half against the breeze on an evening when they shot 13 wides.

Tipperary also hit 13 wides but created far more in the second-half and bounced back from their opening round loss to Clare in style.