Two-time All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan said that Offaly's shock win over Dublin has given the county a huge lift but he stressed that there was still plenty of work to do.

Kevin Martin's side beat a relatively experimental Dublin team by a whopping 13 points in the opening game in Division 1B.

Duignan, watching the game down in Kilkenny, tweeted that he had tears in his eyes after the final whistle.

I know it's only January, I know it's only the league, I know Dublin hadn't a full team, I know, I know, I know.....but I still have tears in my eyes. Kevin Martin is a man and his team played like men. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) January 27, 2018

The pundit told RTÉ 2fm's Game On that the performance meant a lot to him.

"I'll have to put the tweet in a little bit of context. It did mean a lot to me because Kevin Martin is a teammate of mine and a friend of mine for many years.

"We had a very proud tradition but it was the first time in a long time that we saw an Offaly team play like that. It was in Croke Park and I think that ignited something in the players and the management.

"I also had a couple of pints in me as well when I sent it..."

"I was down in Kilkenny and the whole of Kilkenny was be from Offaly because the cheering they were doing."

"Look, it's only one game and it's only January and Dublin were missing lads and were a little experimental. They didn't have the Cuala lads or Danny Sutcliffe or Liam Rushe or Eoghan O'Donnell.

"But the reaction on social media and everywhere else showed that people genuinely seem to have a grá for Offaly hurling, a huge love of it. Look, I suppose we did play with a certain style and swagger.

"And Offaly had been missing for a long number of years and taking some severe hammerings. So, it did give the county a huge lift."

Duignan is quick to credit his old teammate Kevin Martin - wing back on the Offaly sides which won All-Ireland titles in 1994 and 1998 - with reviving the morale within the county set-up.

Offaly have been quick to hire outside managers over the years. Indeed, they are unusual in that all four of their All-Ireland victories were achieved under managers from outside Offaly. But Duignan thinks it's beneficial to have a local at the helm at the present moment.

"There just seems to be a bit of a buzz. It has been a very good appointment. I've been saying this for a while. We've been going for a lot of outside managers.

Offaly manager Kevin Martin took the job in November last year

"Every All-Ireland that Offaly have won has been influenced by outside managers with Dermot Healy and Eamonn Cregan and Michael Bond. So, I'm not totally anti-outside managers. But it's just (good) to have one of our own at the moment. He's managed to get everyone that should be hurling for Offaly back into the panel.

"He'd be a well respected man, Kevin. So, it's just something to build on. And obviously, next week, Limerick are down the Na Piarsaigh lads and it's a good opportunity for Offaly to put back-to-back wins together and that hasn't happened for a long time.

Duignan acknowledged that there's been plenty of negativity hanging around Offaly hurling for several years but said that past players and supporters had to call it as it was.

"You have to call it as it is. Kevin Ryan came in for a year there and it was a strange appointment. And there was players not committing. Everybody had to take their share of the blame - the county board included.

"But Kevin, in a very quiet way, seems to have gelled things.

"In six months time, we might be having this discussion and it might be with a different pair of glasses on. But what Offaly people have gotten fed up of is getting hammerings like we took last year against Waterford and against Galway. And against Kilkenny in previous years.

"There's no reason why Offaly should be getting beaten by 30 points by other inter-county teams. We should be competing an awful lot harder than that."