There were victories for Joe McDonagh Cup contenders Westmeath, Meath and Kerry in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League today.

Westmeath edged out Carlow 0-19 to 0-15 at Newatch Cullen Park.

Despite having a man sent off, The Lake County were level at half-time, 0-8 apiece. Carlow went down to 14 themselves in the second half and had a late goal disallowed.

Jack Regan helped himself to 1-10 as Meath beat Kildare 1-16 to 0-16 in Newbridge.

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

Full time

London: 1-13(16)

Kerry: 2-30(36) pic.twitter.com/AuAWDq9ZH9 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 28, 2018

Kerry ran out resounding 2-30 to 1-13 winners in London.

An early goal from Martin Duggan gave the hosts a platform but green flags either side of the break from Jordan Conway and Padraig Boyle helped the Kingdom on their way to a comfortable win.

In 2B, Down beat Derry 2-17 to 1-14 at Celtic Park.

The visitors struck the first goal of the game through Danny Toner and led 1-09 to 0-08 at the break. Toner added another in the second half before Brendan Quigley's late consolation for Derry.

Mayo footballer Keith Higgins was on the frees for his county's hurlers today as they were comprehensive winners over Donegal in Ballina.

The Connacht side were 10 points up at half-time and ran out 2-16 to 1-09 winners.

Wicklow hit three goals in the first half as they eased to victory over of Armagh in Bray.

The Garden County were 4-20 to 1-12 victors at the finish.

In Division 3A, Roscommon pushed on after a close first half to beat Louth 3-18 to 1-06 at Dr Hyde Park.

Warwickshire outgunned Tyrone 3-16 to 2-14 in a goalfest in Dungannon and Monaghan edged Longford 0-16 to 0-12 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

In 3B, Lancashire made a successful Allianz League debut with a 2-25 o 1-11 win over Fermananagh in Randalstown and Leitrim were 1-09 to 0-08 victors over Sligo in Tourlestrane.