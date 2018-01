Pitch inspections will take place in MacCumhaill Park and the Athletic Grounds on Saturday in a bid to find a venue for the Dr McKenna semi-final between Donegal and Armagh.

The game is scheduled for 6pm in Ballybofey but will be moved to Armagh if the pitched is not fit for play on.

If both venues are unplayable, the game will take place on Sunday in Ballybofey at 2pm.

The final will take place in mid-February due to the start of the league.