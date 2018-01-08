Seamus O'Shea has been ruled out of Mayo's Allianz League campaign with a knee injury in the latest setback to the Green and Red's pre-season preparation.

Stephen Rochford told the Irish Daily Mail that he expects to be without the Breaffy man for the spring after their FBD League clash against Galway was called off due to a frozen MacHale Park pitch.

They'll now play that game on Friday night, with their other FBD League fixtures, against Leitrim and Roscommon, taking place on Wednesday and next Sunday respectively, making it three games in five days.

Most of the panel who were edged out by Dublin in last September's All-Ireland final return from a team holiday in Malaysia this week in a timely boost to the ranks.

The Galway postponement was a disruption Rochford could have done without - his team have yet to play a competitive game this year - and he's braced for a jam-packed run of games once the Division 1 league campaign begins with a trip to St Tiernach's Park to face Monaghan on 28 January.

"We probably have 11 games now in an 11-and-a-half-week period and that will bring its own challenges," he said.

"The focus will turn to Wednesday night to get a bit of game time into the players. We played Monaghan last year and they gave us a right going over (the Farney County prevailed 1-11 to 0-12 at MacHale Park).

"I don't expect anything different in three weeks' time. The challenge for us is to be game ready for that and see how we go."