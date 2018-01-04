Cork All-Ireland-winning footballer Michael Shields has called time on his inter-county career.

The 31-year-old made his championship debut for the Rebels in the 2006 Munster final draw with Kerry and was captain in the 2010 All-Ireland decider, when Cork defeated Down by a point to end a 20-year wait for Sam Maguire.

Two-time Munster title winner Ronan McCarthy was named new Cork boss back in August but he must do without the experienced campaigner.

Peadar Healy stepped away from the role in July after Cork's 0-27 to 2-20 Round 4A qualifier loss to Mayo.

It means that of the panel who delivered the big one seven and a half years ago, only Aidan Walsh, Paul Kerrigan, Donncha O'Connor and Colm O'Neill remain.