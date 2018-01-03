As Offaly prepare to face a young Dublin team in this evening’s O’Byrne Cup tie, manager Stephen Wallace has reiterated his belief that there’s "only one way to play football".

The Faithful County, who beat Wexford on Saturday, will avoid any of Jim Gavin’s All-Ireland winners as the team are currently on holiday in South Africa.

Paul Clarke, who oversaw last year’s successful O’Byrne Cup campaign, will again take the helm with the aim of increasing the capital’s strength in depth for the league and championship campaigns.

Offaly, who are now without recent retirees Niall McNamee and Brian Darby, will aim for promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz League and Wallace, a Kerry native, wants to instil a traditional footballing philosophy in the county.

"Look, there’s only one way to play football and that’s the Kerry way," he told RTÉ Sport ahead of the 8pm throw-in at Parnell Park.

"The teams that play football the right way win more. There’ll be fads that come and go, defensive systems and all this sort of stuff.

"They’ll win one or they’ll win two but it’s the Kerrys, the Dublins, the traditional counties that invariably come out at the top, playing football the right way.

"That’s my belief – the ball will move a lot faster than you will and if you are comfortable on the ball, if you can kick the ball left and right, and you’re fit, you’ve a chance."