Galway’s All-Ireland winning hurling manager Micheál Donoghue has seen off serious competition to scoop the Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Year award.

Donoghue was at the helm as the Tribesmen landed their first Liam MacCarthy title in 29 years by defeating Watreford at Croke Park, and was honoured at a gala event in Dublin today.

The 12 monthly award winners were in contention for the prize, with Donoghue the August recipient.

Other GAA nominees included former Cork hurling boss Kieran Kingston and Dublin’s All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin.

Donoghue beat a star-studded lineup which included four horse racing trainers; Willie Mullins, Jessica Harrington, Aidan and Joseph O’Brien, who at 24, became the youngest winning trainer in the history of the Melbourne Cup last month.

Three Irish soccer managers were in contention, Brighton’s Chris Hughton, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Cork City’s double winning manager John Caulfield.

Other nominees included UCC Glanmire basketball’s Mark Scannell and Cycling Ireland’s High Performance Manager Brian Nugent.