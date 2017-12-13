Former Tyrone chairperson Roisin Jordan is considering legal action over an incident during the year as she lost her position at their annual convention last night in Garvaghey.

Jordan was eliminated in the first round of voting as Damian Harvey finished ahead of Michael Kerr but neither achieved the quota to be elected.

Kerr went on to become chairman after securing enough secondary votes. He had been been the standing vice-chairman.

Jordan, speaking before the vote, said there were "sinister attempts" to undermine her role.

"It has been proven that sinister attempts were made to undermine my position this year," she told the Irish News.

"Leaks to some media sources were unfounded and have resulted in personal apologies being made to me.

"Earlier in the year an e-mail – allegedly from an un-named Tyrone player – relating to a number of issues did not come from within the panel, but was a fictitious hoax presented to the media, which attracted significant negative publicity. It remains a matter of legal consideration.

"Tyrone GAA must be united in going forward as one entity to advance the Tyrone cause. That remains my primary objective.

"Whatever about my tenure as chairperson, I am satisfied that I act honestly to the best of my ability and in the interests of Tyrone GAA.

"I am prepared to stand or fall upon decisions which are taken within the committee room."