After serving two separate terms in the role, Ned Quinn will step down as Kilkenny GAA chairman at next week's county convention.

Quinn served first as chairman from 1999 to 2008 and then was secretary for the following four years, before assuming his role in the chair for another period. Outgoing secretary Jimmy Walsh becomes the new chair.

The Mooncoin clubman will now take over as Kilkenny's Central Council delegate. During Quinn's time in those key positions, the Marble County have enjoyed tremendous hurling success as evidenced by numerous All-Ireland and League titles.