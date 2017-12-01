SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER

All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Club final

1400 Aghada (Cork) v Corduff (Monaghan), Crettyyard

All-Ireland club IHC quarter-final

1330 Kilburn Gaels (Britain) v Kanturk (Cork)

Leinster club IHC final

1400 Ballyragget (Kilkenny) v Glenealy (Wicklow), Nowlan Park

SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER

Leinster club SHC final

1400 Cuala (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), O'Moore Park

Galway SHC final

1400 Gort v Liam Mellows, Pearse Stadium

Waterford SFC final

1400 The Nire v Stradbally, Fraher Field

All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate club final

1345 Dunboyne (Meath) v Kinsale (Cork), Parnell Park

All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior club final

1545 Carnacon (Mayo) v Mourneabbey (Cork), Parnell Park

Munster club JHC final

1330 Ardmore (Waterford) v Ballybacon-Grange (Tipperary), Mallow

Munster club JFC final

1515 Dromid Pearses (Kerry) v Knocknagree (Cork), Mallow

All-Ireland Junior Camogie club final replay

1515 Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Kilmessan (Meath), Silvermines GAA

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1330 on Sunday

TV

Live coverage of Culala v Kilcormac-Killoughey and Carnacon v Mourneabbey on TG4 from 1330.

RADIO

Exclusive live commentary on all the day's club action on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day, with mist and fog patches lingering, and a little light rain or drizzle in places. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, with lowest values in the east.

A good deal of cloud around again on Sunday but any rain and drizzle is likely to be confined to western and northern coasts and there’ll be a little more in the way of bright or sunny intervals in the south and southeast. Maximum temperatures a nudge higher than Saturday at 9 to 11 degrees in mainly light west to northwest breezes. For more go to met.ie.

Cuala's Con O'Callaghan finds the net against St Martin's

O'Moore Park is the venue as reigning Leinster champions Cuala take on 2012 winners Kilcormac-Killoughey in this year's provincial decider. The Dalkey side, who subsequently went on to claim All-Ireland honours last March, are favoured to land the club's second Leinster crown.

Despite losing early on in the Dublin championship to Ballyboden St Enda's, Cuala did emerge through the group stages and in a tense decider against Kilmacud Crokes had three points to spare at the final whistle.

David Treacy's dramatic return to action in firing over two injury-time points proved crucial.

Wins over Kilkenny's Dicksboro and St Martin's from Wexford saw Matty Kenny's side advance to another decider - encounters where Young Footballer of the Year Con Callaghan made his presence felt when scoring a total of 2-06.

Reflecting on their campaign so far, Cuala's Paul Schutte believes the said are only now coming to the boil.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "We were nursing a hangover at the start of the Championship. We mightn't have been humming as much as we would have liked because we were off the back of taking a big break over the summer, but since then we've been on upward curve, just looking to improve slightly every day.

"It's important to give your mind a break as much as the body. We came back hungry then."

Kilcormac-Kiloughey's Ger Healion and Shane Guinan

After winning a fourth Offaly title in six seasons when defeating St Rynagh's on 1 October, Kilcormac-Killoughey then accounted for Castletown Geogeghan and Mount Leinster Rangers to set up a date with the holders. Seventeen points was the margin as the latter were swept aside a fortnight ago and KK forward Dan Currams would have liked a tougher test ahead of the final.

We were expecting a lot tougher test," Currams told RTÉ Sport.

"When we went down to 14 (after Cillian Kiely's sending off), everyone stepped up. We were relentless from that moment on and we never gave them a chance at all.

"Our work-rate, our scoring; we just dominated them totally.

"You take confidence from it but we won't get ahead of ourselves either. We're under no illusions the test we face on Sunday."

Kiely did seek to have his red card overturned at a Leinster Council meeting on Wednesday night but was not successful.

Mellows look to turn back time

And so it's finally about to happen - the Galway hurling final that is. The Disputes Resolution Authority was called upon to sort out the eligibility of a Turloughmore player and, as a result this year's championship just dragged on and on.

Liam Mellows' march to the final was certainly punctuated as they started their campaign back in April, but now they stand 70 minutes away from a first success since 1970 and a ninth in all.

Opposing them are Gort, eight-time winners, and beaten finalists from last year.

On paper, the South Galway side would appear to hold all the aces, but were taking to a replay by Craughwell in the semi-final before edging home by two points in the replay, with Aidan Harte bagging 1-04 in that game.

Mellows also needed a second day out in the last four, before they got the better of Cappataggle by a point. They will be looking to the likes of David Collins and Aengus Callanan to spearhead their challenge at Pearse Stadium.

Mourneabbey looking for the full set

Cora Staunton (Carnacon) and Brid O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

It's club final weekend in ladies football. First up is the junior decider with Aghada of Cork v taking on Monaghan's Corduff in Crettyyard on Saturday.

Parnell Park is the venue for the intermediate and senior deciders on Sunday. Meath's Dunboyne and Kinsale from Cork face off in the former, while Mayo side Cornacon and Cork's Mourneabbey battle it out for the main prize.

Carnacon have five senior titles to their name; Mourneabbey are seeking a first senior title, having already tasted success in the junior and intermediate grades.

Winners of the last four Munster senior crowns, Mourneabbey were beaten All-Ireland finalists in 2014 and 2015, before falling to eventual winners Donaghmoyne at the semi-final stage last year.

Managed by Tipperary’s All-Ireland intermediate winning boss Shane Ronayne, Mourneabbey have the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, in fine form up front.

The @LadiesFootball final will see Carnacon play their 27th All Ireland club match, closing in on Ballymac's total of 30 games. Mourneabbey will play their 8th game and move into 11th on their own #lgfa pic.twitter.com/lk6FLUTaf7 — GAA Stats (@GAA_Stats) November 28, 2017

Bríd O’Sullivan (no relation) will captain the team against a Carnacon outfit led by 11-time All-Star Cora Staunton, who will fly out to Australia on Tuesday to link up with the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the Women’s AFL.

Staunton would love nothing more than to jet off with another All-Ireland club medal in her back pocket, and she’ll have Mayo team-mate Fiona McHale powering the charge from midfield.

McHale was phenomenal in the Connacht final replay victory over Kilkerrin/Clonberne, before producing another stellar display as Carnacon comfortably accounted for Ulster champions, and Donaghmoyne’s conquerors, St Macartan’s.

The bookies have Carnacon as favourites to win their first All-Ireland title since 2013 but Mourneabbey will be battle-hardened after getting past Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely after extra-time in the recent semi-final.