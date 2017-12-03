Kilcormac-Killoughey would have preferred to have been tested more ahead of today's Leinster club SHC final against Cuala, admits forward Dan Currams.

The Offaly champions strolled to a 2-21 to 0-10 victory over Carlow's Mount Leinster Rangers in their semi-final, despite losing inter-county midfielder Cillian Kiely to a straight red after just 25 minutes.

Kiely will miss the game (2pm) through suspension.

"We were expecting a lot tougher test," Currams told RTÉ Sport.

"When we went down to 14, everyone stepped up. We were relentless from that moment on and we never gave them a chance at all.

"Our work-rate, our scoring; we just dominated them totally.

"You take confidence from it but we won't get ahead of ourselves either."

The challenge in Portlaoise this weekend will be more formidable one as the 2012 Leinster winners and 2014 runners-up take on the reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions.

"We're under no illusions (about) the test we face," said Currams.

"It's going to be a huge battle but we're looking forward to it.

"That's what you train for, days like this. That's what you want as a player, to challenge yourself against the best."