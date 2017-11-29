The Club Players Association have drafted eight motions that they hope clubs and county boards will bring forward to next year's GAA congress, including a complete ban on inter-county activity for four weekends over April and May.

The GAA's master fixture plan for 2018 has left April free from inter-county competition but director general Paraic Duffy admitted last month that it was up to individual counties to make sure their inter-county players were available to the clubs.

The CPA also want more player representation at county and provincial conventions and Congress, public voting at Congress and the All-Ireland football and hurling championship quarter-final stages to be complete by the second Sunday in July.

The GAA agreed at Congress earlier this year to move the finals forward from September to August from 2018 - though next year the football final will take place on September 2 due to a visit from Pope Francis.

The GAA envisages the hurling 2018 quarter-finals being completed by July 15 (unless replays are needed) and football's Super 8 to finish up by August 6.

However, the CPA believe that as few club players as possible should be forced to wait out "the prime summer months" before playing their county competitions and want the last four in both codes decided by mid July.

CPA chairman Micheál Briody said in a statement: "During our discussions with GAA management, when we were invited to meet the Central Competitions Control Committee, and in comments and feedback from county board officials, we have been told that the CPA should pursue change through individual clubs using the GAA’s democratic processes.

"To do this we have drafted eight motions that we made available to clubs and county boards to take forward. We look forward to seeing how they progress and the debate they generate.

"As a democratic organisation, the principle is that any member of this association can go to their club AGM, put forward their idea, bring it to Congress, have it discussed, debated and looked at inside-out. It is possible for motions to make it through this labyrinthine process. It is hailed a great strength of the GAA.

"In reality, there are several routes to getting a motion to Congress. The hurling motions can be drafted and debated at a Special Congress in a matter of months. Had this motion emanated initially from a club the whole process would have taken much longer, with no guarantee of success."

"Over recent years a number of motions have made their way from clubs all the way to the Congress floor. Some have been debated, others received little consideration, or were withdrawn or ruled out of order.

"Procedurally the GAA is very clear on how motions must be brought forward, and this allows for some brilliant ideas to get to the top table. But what other good ideas to the benefit of the GAA have withered on the vine because of a procedural roadblock. In theory could we have Rules on the Statute book that are procedural unsound?"

The CPA motions include: