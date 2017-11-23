Galway hurler Cyril Donnellan has announced his retirement after ten years service with his county.
Donnellan, who was part of the squad that claimed All-Ireland glory last September, made 35 championship appearances for the Tribesemen.
The Padraig Pearses clubman also has a pair of Leinster and Allianz League titles to his name.
He scored 0-5 from play as Galway claimed their first Leinster crown against Kilkenny in 2012 but was later sent off in that year's All-Ireland final replay against the same opposition.
After 10 years of service, Galway’s Cyril Donnellan officially calls time on his inter-county career. With 35 championship appearances yielding 6-33, Cyril ends his days in maroon and white having reached hurling’s pinnacle in September. Best of luck as the next chapter unfolds. pic.twitter.com/41kL99QqRW— GPA (@gaelicplayers) November 23, 2017