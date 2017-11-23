Galway hurler Cyril Donnellan has announced his retirement after ten years service with his county.

Donnellan, who was part of the squad that claimed All-Ireland glory last September, made 35 championship appearances for the Tribesemen.

The Padraig Pearses clubman also has a pair of Leinster and Allianz League titles to his name.

He scored 0-5 from play as Galway claimed their first Leinster crown against Kilkenny in 2012 but was later sent off in that year's All-Ireland final replay against the same opposition.