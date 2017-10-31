Wexford’s lone football All Star Mattie Forde has pledged to walk away from the inter-county football scene.

Forde's shock admission comes in the wake of a trying 2017 season for Wexford football. However, his decision was more specifically inspired by the what he contends was the shabby treatment meted out to the county's minor footballers this year.

He was also shocked to be informed that the county had taken a decision not to enter the 2018 Leinster junior football championship, a decision which he asserts is ‘financial’.

Forde became Wexford's only football all-star in 2004 and shone as the county reached the All-Ireland semi-final in 2008.

Though still playing through the pain barrier, helping his club to an intermediate title a few weeks back, Forde’s coaching abilities were recognised by Wexford football at inter-county and colleges level.

Despite all this, Forde has decided to quit the inter-county scene altogether.

"I’m done with Wexford football. Basically those at the top don’t give a damn about Wexford football. I’m going to concentrate on the club into the future, as I’m not interested in getting involved at inter-county, particularly after the way the minor footballers were treated this year.

"The whole management team should have come out and highlighted what went on. It was a joke.

"Wexford were still only a point away from qualifying for a Leinster final despite all that went on.

"As we prepared for our championship game, we were locked out of Wexford Park. We attended for a pre-arranged training to find the gates locked.

"This was in preparation for the Wicklow game at Wexford Park. We had to go over to the Clonard pitch in Coolcotts. About an hour later we were allowed into Wexford Park only to find a water sprinkling system in operation on the pitch.

"All along, we were not given access to the dual players. We were not given the same treatment as the minor hurlers.

"Anytime we went looking about anything we were told our budgets were cut. I would like to see the spend on the minor hurlers compared to minor football, and they (hurlers) were eliminated early. Gear was also a problem.

"We had not received our gear prior to the championship. It was eventually thrown into the centre of the dressing room in a box. We had to get it initialled ourselves. There was also the question of lack of food for the squad.’

Wexford Under-16 footballers were also withdrawn from the Fr. Manning Cup, a decision which was vigorously protested by manager Peter Grannell and which left both parents and mentors dismayed.

Forde insisted that the decision to skip the Junior football championship next year was also made on financial grounds.

"Wexford football has no chance," he says. "And with the clubs getting nowhere, why bother.’