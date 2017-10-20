SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

Hurling/Shinty Senior International test

1400 Scotland v Ireland, Bught Park, Inverness

Hurling/Shinty U21 International test

1150 Scotland v Ireland, Bught Park, Inverness

Mayo SHC final

1600 Tooreen v Ballyhaunis, Tooreen

SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

Cork SFC final replay

1300 Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Páirc Ui Chaoimh

London SFC final

1430 Fulham Irish v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Ruislip

Kerry SFC final

1500 Dr Crokes v South Kerry, Austin Stack Park

Carlow SFC final replay

1530 Eire Og v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park

Mayo SFC final

1530 Ballintubber v Castlebar Mitchels, MacHale Park

Limerick SFC final

1600 Adare v Newcastle West, Gaelic Grounds

Roscommon SFC final

1600 Roscommon Gaels v St Brigid's, Hyde Park

Sligo SFC final

1600 Eastern Harps v Tourlestrane, Markievicz Park

Sligo SHC final

1400 Calry-St Joseph's v Western Gaels, Markievicz Park

Waterford SHC final

1500 Ballygunner v De La Salle, Walsh Park

Clare SHC final replay

1530 Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park

Wexford SHC final

1530 Oulart-The Ballagh v St Martin's, Innovate Wexford Park

Cork SHC final

1600 Blackrock v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ulster club SHC final

1600 Ballygalget (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds

Ulster club IHC final

1300 Lavey (Derry) v Middletown (Armagh), Corrigan Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1300 on Sunday.

TELEVISION

Scotland v Ireland live on TG4 from 1355 on Saturday. Ballygunner v De La Salle live on TG4 from 1430. Deferred coverage of Dr Crokes v South Kerry from 1630.

RADIO

Updates on all the day's action on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Saturday: A wet and windy day with strong and gusty westerly winds and heavy squally showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees and feeling cold in the wind and rain.

Sunday: The weather will improve for Sunday. Although the day will still be fairly breezy the showers will be far more scattered and it will be dry and bright much of the time. Highs of 11 to 14 degrees.

We'll meet again

Clooney-Quin's Peter Duggan with his levelling score

For the second year running, the Clare hurling final goes to a replay. Underdogs Clooney-Quin held the initiative for much of the drawn game. They were never headed until injury-time when Clare senior Seadna Morey threatened to deflate their plucky display with a leading point for Sixmilebridge.

However, Clooney-Quin managed to deservedly earn a second bite of the cherry when captain Fergal Lynch earned a last gasp free for championship top scorer Peter Duggan (2-66 in six matches) to equalise for the ninth and final time in the 62nd minute.

It looked for long stages of the Cork football final that Nemo Rangers were on their way to victory, when leading St Finbarr's by eight points and then seven at various stages during last weekend's showdown on Leeside.

Luke Connolly, Paddy Gumley, Paul Kerrigan, Barry O’Driscoll and Jack Horgan all showing well for Nemo. However, Finbarr's stick gamely to their task and with Ian Maguire eventually getting a grip around midfield, they set about eroding the deficit.

A trio of points late on from Stephen Sherlock ensured another day out for the Barrs, who no doubt will be hoping to make a better start in the replay.

A fortnight ago, Éire Óg and Rathvilly must-meet-again-in-carlow-decider/ played out a 0-12 to 1-09 stalemate in the Carlow football final. Cormac Mullins' late point for Óg was just reward for their persistance in a game where the 26-times champions never led. The concession of scorable frees by Rathvilly did undermine much of their good work in the drawn encounter, something they'll be mindful of as they seek a first title since 2014.

Quick turnaround for Mitchels

After defeating Garrymore 2-14 to 0-12 on Wednesday evening, Castlebar Mitchels don't have much time to prepare for their Mayo football showdown with Ballintubber. Goals from Danny Kirby and Neil Douglas set Mitchels on their way, and with Barry Moran excelling in midfield, the reigning champions were well worth their victory ahead of their quest for a fourth title in five years.

Sunday's pairing is a repeat of the 2014 decider won by Ballintubber. Alan Dillon featured for the latter back the and is now looking for a fourth winner's medal.

"It’s great to be back into a County Final, and there’ll be a great buzz around Ballintubber this week," Dillon told The Mayo News.

"It would be unbelievable [to win it] because we’ve missed out in the last few years, we’ve been very disappointed with our performances in the knock-out stages.

"Last year we were beaten by Castlebar and the year before by Breaffy so we just want to go into next week’s final and put in a big performance.

"Hopefully that will be good enough, against whoever we’re playing.

"Castlebar have been the form team for the last three or four years in Mayo and they’ve a huge panel, a huge squad," he added.

"Full credit to Garrymore today they asked questions of Castlebar, but we’ll concentrate on ourselves.

In neigbouring Roscommon, Roscommon Gaels and St Brigid's will lock horns at the Hyde.

Brigid's, the 2013 All-Ireland winners, are seeking a 16th title. Yet word from the county is that the Gaels will provide stiff opposition as they themselves eye a first county success since 2004.

Brigid's form this season has been patchy, but with Ian and Senan Kilbride, Niall McInerney, Brian Stack and Peter Domican in their ranks, Frankie Dolan's charges may have enough to reign supreme again.

In the Kingdom, Dr Crokes have their sights on a 12th football crown, with South Kerry their opponents in Tralee.

Colm Cooper was again the star for the All-Ireland champions as they crushed West Kerry 5-13 to 0-14 in the sem-final.

Cooper, shortly after half-time, spotted the West Kerry defenders arguing with the referee and so took his chance to rifle the ball into the top corner of the net.

South Kerry had one point to spare over Kerins O'Rahilly's in the other semi. Bryan Sheehan's three points from play and another from Mark Griffin late on proved crucial in a 0-12 to 1-08 victory.

South Kerry, champions in 2015, are striving to win the Bishop Moynihan Cup for an 11th time.

Elsewhere in football, 2015 champions Newcastle West take on Adare, while in Sligo Eamonn O'Hara's Tourlestrane will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins when they take on 2010 winners Eastern Harps at Markievicz Park.

Walsh Park is the venue as Ballygunner aim for a hurling four-timer in Waterford. Opposing them will be De La Salle. It's a repeat of the 2010 final which the latter won comfortably to give them a third county title.

Ballygunner go in search of win number 16, a week on from nearly coming a cropper against last year's intermediate champions Lismore in the semi-final. Pauric Mahony and Brian O'Sullivan led the scoring charge as the holders prevailed on a 0-18 to 1-13 scoreline.

De La Salle only had a point to spare as they edged out Passage by 1-13 to 3-06 in their last-four clash.