All-Ireland hurling champions Galway will begin the defence of their title with a Leinster round-robin game with Offaly in O’Connor Park in May.

While in football, Dublin will start the defence of their All-Ireland football title on the road against either Offaly or Wicklow in a Leinster quarter-final.

The draws for the four football and two hurling provincial championships were made on Thursday.

The football draws were live on RTÉ 2 Television while the small ball game draw was made behind closed doors at Croke Park and the fixtures unveiled on live television.

Next year in hurling, Leinster and Munster will be run off as two five-team, round-robin groups, with each county guaranteed four games - two at home and two away.

Ger Canning explains how the revamped Hurling Championship will look and, well, you may need a pen and paper to follow it all. pic.twitter.com/KIGjAKYmwn — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 19, 2017

The top two in each group will go into the provincial final, with the winner heading direct to the All-Ireland semi-final. The third place team will go into a preliminary quarter-final to play one of the finalists from the new tier two competition while the fourth and fifth placed team will be battling relegation from the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Galway’s first ever home game in the Leinster Championship will be against Kilkenny in the third round of fixtures. That Pearse Stadium clash is expected to be the one to the highlights of the new format.

"We’re not really going to know how it is going to pan out until we are in the cut and thrust of it." - Colm Callanan

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship will open with games between Cork and Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Limerick against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds. All round robin games are expected to be played off in May, though full details of dates, times and venues have yet to be decided.

The new format is aimed at helping to promote hurling and ensure a regular programme of games for club players. Galway’s All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Colm Callanangave the move his cautious backing.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said "It’s only six weeks since we won the All-Ireland so there has been a lot going on back at home, with getting straight back into club action, but it has stirred up a bit of debate and it’s going to be interesting to see how it pans out.

Football has a new format too, but that isn’t until the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, where the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, with each team getting three games - one at home, one away and one at Croke Park.

Don't know your Super Eights from your After Eights? Here's Joanne Cantwell with a handy guide to it all. pic.twitter.com/ZtIQEdl6mr — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 19, 2017

The Dubs received a bye straight through to the Leinster quarter-finals, where they await the winner of Wicklow and Offaly - a game that will be played away from Croke Park.

In Munster, Cork and Kerry were kept apart by chance and can’t meet before the final, though to get there the Rebels will have to beat Waterford or Tipperary - two teams they have struggled against in recent seasons.

Ulster is as tough to read as ever, with Donegal and Cavan handed the booby prize of playing in the preliminary round. Defending champions Tyrone got Monaghan in the quarter-final, with either Armagh or Fermanagh awaiting the winner in the semi-final.

In Connacht, defending champions Roscommon will be happy to have been handed a bye into the semi-finals and also to have avoided beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Galway, who are on the other side of the draw and will meet at the quarter-final stage.

Galway have beaten Mayo in Connacht the past two seasons, though on each occasion the Green above the Red recovered to make the All-Ireland final, where they lost to Dublin.

Sean Cavanagh and Conor McManus give their reaction the Ulster Championship draw. pic.twitter.com/2wavElAXTp — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 19, 2017

"Tough draw, but it’s a tough draw every year," said Mayo’s Stephen Coen.

"Galway beat us the last two years and there has been three different Connacht champions in the last three years so it’s always competitive. Whenever Mayo play Galway or Roscommon we want to win and there’s a lot of pride at stake."

Coen admitted that losing another All-Ireland final was tough to take, but is determined that this team will bounce back. Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: There’s no point in crying over spilt milk.

"There were positives to take from it as well as negatives so we’ll review the year in due course and learn what we can from it. We’re still in club championship season in Mayo at the moment, but when the time is right we’ll review it and take whatever learnings from it."

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1 - Dublin v Kilkenny; Offaly v Galway

Round 2 - Kilkenny v Offaly; Wexford v Dublin

Round 3 - Offaly v Wexford; Galway v Kilkenny

Round 4 - Dublin v Offaly; Wexford v Galway

Round 5 - Kilkenny v Wexford; Galway v Dublin

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1 - Cork v Clare; Limerick v Tipperary

Round 2 - Tipperary v Cork; Clare v Waterford

Round 3 - Waterford v Tipperary; Cork v Limerick

Round 4 - Limerick v Waterford; Tipperary v Clare

Round 5 - Clare v Limerick; Waterford v Cork

Munster Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

Clare v Limerick, Tipperary v Waterford

Semi-finals

Clare/Limerick v Kerry, Tipperary/Waterford v Cork

Connacht Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

New York v Leitrim, London v Sligo, Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals

New York/Leitrim v Roscommon, Mayo/Galway v London/Sligo

Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary Round

Donegal v Cavan

Quarter-finals

Donegal/Cavan v Derry

Fermanagh v Armagh

Tyrone v Monaghan

Down v Antrim

Semi-finals

Donegal/Cavan/Derry v Down/Antrim

Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan

Leinster Senior Football Championship

First Round

Laois v Wexford

Louth v Carlow

Offaly v Wicklow

Quarter-finals

Laois/Wexford v Westmeath

Louth/Carlow v Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin

Longford v Meath

Semi-finals

Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath