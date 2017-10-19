Cork County Board has confirmed that outgoing selector and U21 coach John Meyler has been appointed as coach of the Rebels senior hurling team on a two-year term.

The St Finbarr's man previously served as a selector with Cork in the early 2000s, and experienced managerial success with the Kerry Senior Hurling team which won the Christy Ring Cup in 2011.

He has extensive experience at club level, leading a number of teams to success in both Cork and Kerry, and also served as manager of the Carlow senior hurling team.

A successful dual player at club level, winning an All-Ireland club football medal with St Finbarr's along with a number of county titles in both codes, Meyler also played minor hurling with Wexford and was part of the Cork senior hurling panel that won the All-Ireland in 1986.

Meyler, father of Republic of Ireland and Hull midfielder David, has acted in a coaching role with the Cork development squads in recent years.

Commenting on the announcement, Cork GAA chairman Gerard Lane stressed the importance of maintaining continuity following Kieran Kingston's decision to step down.

"Our senior hurlers had a very successful season in 2017, and maintaining continuity and building on that good work is vital," he said.

"John Meyler brings a wealth of experience to the role, has extensive knowledge of all the young players coming through, and has been part of the outgoing management team. John will now work on appointing his backroom team. We wish him every success in the role."

Denis Ring has been named U21 coach for a two-year term, after steering the minors to a first Munster title since 2008 and also reaching the All-Ireland final.

John Considine takes over the minors having guided the U17s to an All-Ireland.