SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER

Leitrim SHC final

1500 Carrick v Cluainin Iomaint, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada

SUNDAY 15 OCTOBER

London SHC final

1430 Robert Emmetts v Kilburn Gaels, Ruislip

Kerry SHC final replay

1500 Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park

Clare SHC final

1530 Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park

Carlow SHC final

1545 Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Eoin, Netwatch Cullen Park

Limerick SHC final

1600 Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds

Wicklow SFC final

1500 Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim

Antrim SFC final

1515 Lamh Dhearg v St John's, Glenavy

Kildare SFC final

1530 Celbridge v Moorefield, Newbridge

Louth SFC final

1530 Dundalk Gaels v Newtown Blues, Gaelic Grounds

Monaghan SFC final

1530 Magheracloone v Scotstown, Clones

Offaly SFC final

1530 Clara v Rhode, O'Connor Park

Tipperary SFC final

1530 Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule, Semple Stadium

Laois SFC final

1545 Ballylinan v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park

Cork SFC final

1600 Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Donegal SFC final

1600 Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill Park

Galway SFC final

1600 Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Tuam Stadium

Tyrone SFC final

1600 Omagh v Errigal Ciaran, Healy Park

Armagh SFC final

1700 Armagh Harps v Maghery, Athletic Grounds

Ulster club SFC first round

1430 Kilcoo (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Páirc Esler,

TV

Live coverage of the Limerick hurling final - Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock on TG4 from 1510. Deferred coverage of the Cork football final - Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's from 1705.

RADIO

Updates on all the day’s games on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

The weekend will see rain at times in a moderate southerly breeze. Temperatures possibly up to 20 degrees. For more go to met.ie.

HURLING

In Clare, Clooney-Quin are back in the hurling final for the first time since 1942, the year of their only success.

They defeated Clonlara, beaten finalists for the last two years, in the semi-final. Peter Duggan hit 0-13 for the winners as they battled to a 0-16 to 0-14 victory, repelling a late surge from their opponents. Indeed Duggan has scored 2-56 so far in this year's Banner championship.

It was a Clooney-Quin player that captained Clare to its first All-Ireland title in 1914. His name was Amby Power, a publican in Quin.

Sixmilebridge, champions in 2015, are seeking a 13th county title. They defeated Newmarket-on-Fergus by 3-18 to 2-17 in a thrilling last-four encounter.

Three years on from their last final meeting Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock lock horns again in the Limerick decider. Kilmallock were the victors back then, giving them an 11th county title. Piarsaigh's victories have all came in this decade, with the club taking All-Ireland honours in 2016.

Where will the Daly Cup be this morning Week?? @KilmallockGAA or @NapGAA. BEST OF LUCK TO BOTH TEAMS IN #CUSHC Final 2017 Sunday at 3.30pm pic.twitter.com/H1TmJdwVap — Siobhan Scanlon (@SiobhS79) October 9, 2017

The semi-finals saw Kilmallock dethrone holders Patrickswell on day in which free-taker Eoin Ryan bagged 0-11 en route to a 1-18 to 0-13 victory for his side. Na Piarsaigh had four points to spare over Doon in the other.

Shane Conway's point from a sideline cut in the second minute of added time saw Lixnaw claim a share of the spoils against Ballyduff in the Kerry decider at Austin Stack Park on Sunday last. Both sides will do it all in Tralee at 3pm.

Mount Leinster Rangers pictured before the 2014 All-Ireland club final

It's four years since Mount Leinster Rangers surprised the hurling world when winning a Leinster title and reaching the St Patrick's Day final. They haven't managed to add to their county title haul of six since that memorable autumn/spring.

They'll get a chance to put that right against Naomh Eoin, who themselves will be aiming for a first Carlow title since 2005.

The weekend action gets under way with the Leitrim final on Saturday. It's a repeat of last year's pairing as Cluainin Iomaint eye a repeat success against Carrick.

The London final on Sunday afternoon pits Robert Emmetts against Kilburn Gaels in Ruislip.

FOOTBALL

With Karl Lacey recently confirmed as part of Declan Bonner's new backroom team with the county side, Donegal fans will now be be hoping for a more productive year in 2018. The club championships give management a chance to run the rule and there should be much to take stock of when Kilcar take on Naomh Conaill.

Kilcar's Ryan McHugh with Michael Murphy of Glenswilly in last year's Donegal final

Kilcar, courtesy of two goals from Ryan McHugh, had too much to spare for St Michael's in the semi-final. Patrick McBrearty and Eoin McHugh also stood out in the 2-16 to 0-07 success.

Naomh Conaill, on the other hand, had to dig deep to see past Gaoth Dobhair. Kieran Gallagher got the vital second-half goal as the winners battled back from six down at the break.

The chairman of Naomh Conaill is a very proud Dub, David Kelch from Stoneybatter. Speaking to the Donegal Democrat ahead of the final he said: "It is a very proud day for me and for the club in general, to have the reserves and seniors. It is brilliant. It is the first time for us and hopefully we can get over the line in both of them.

"I’m originally from Stoneybatter in inner city Dublin and I moved up to Donegal in 2006 because the wife wanted to move home."I got involved in the GAA club in 2008 and took over as secretary for three years.

"I came in this year as chairman and I owe an awful lot to this club for integrating me into the community and I wanted to just give something back."When it was put to him that his arrival in Glenties has coincided with a big upsurge in their fortunes, he is very reluctant to take any credit.

"The hard work was put in by those before me. I’m just trying to help out as much as a I can."

Kilcar are looking to end a wait of 24 years for county silverware, while the Glenties outfit were last successful two years ago.

2015 All-Ireland club champions Corofin are aiming for a five-timer in Galway. Opposing them in Tuam Stadium are Mountbellew-Moylough, a club looking to end a 31-year wait for a county win. The latter head to the decider on the back of a 3-15 to 1-04 win over Monivea-Abbey.

Joe Bergin, a member of the Galway side that won the All-Ireland in 2001, is still giving his all for Mountbellew-Moylough as they seek revenge on the same opposition that defeated them two years in the final.

Joe Bergin in the Galway colours

Corofin haven't exactly set the world on fire en route to the decider and were fortunate enough to beat Annaghdown in the semis by a point.

"Mountbellew have been hitting some really big scores, and they have a bunch of young and talented lads in their team who are very ambitious and well organised," so says Corofin boss Kevin O'Brien when he spoke to the Galway Advertiser.

"They are a very balanced team and in guys such as Cathal Kenny and Joe Bergin, who is really rolling back the years, they have two top players to add their experience to the younger lads. Plus, they have some top forwards like Michael Daly and Barry McHugh who is a super free-taker and is hitting big scores for them."

Interestingly, Mounbellew's manager this season is former Corofin star forward Michael Donnellan. He hopes for a big performance from his team.

"We are very young side, with a few obvious exceptions, and we are hoping the team will play to their potential - that they don't get overawed or nervous of the occasion. Corofin have been champions for four years in a row now and were last defeated in Galway football back in 2012 - so we know we are up against a wonderful and supremely experienced outfit."

On Leeside, Nemo Rangers are striving for a 20th football crown when they take on St Finbarr's.

The Cork football final returns to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Nemo put five goals past Duhallow in the semi-final, with Luke Connolly chipping in with 3-03. The Bars raised three green flags as they dethroned reigning champions Carberry Rangers the last day. It's 1985 since the latter last claimed the title but captain Ian Maguire is hopeful their rate of improvement can see them topple Tomás Ó Sé and co.

Speaking to Evening Echo, he said: "We had a run of games, third round, fourth round and quarter-final which gives you momentum, though there's a downside in picking up injuries. Now we've got an opportunity against a superb Nemo team, who know all about winning counties.

"They've played county finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh whereas we haven't. We will be up against it, but it's a big opportunity to prove yourself. We've been getting better with each game."

Magheracloone, with one Monaghan success to their name (2004), take on the reigning champions Scotstown in Clones, with the latter looking for a fourth success in five years.

That said, Scotstown required a replay to get the better of Ballybay in the semis.

The champions of 2012 take on the 2014 winners In Tyrone as Errigal Ciarán face Omagh at Healy Park.

Celbridge and moorfield meet in the Kildare final in Newbridge, while in Offaly, Rhode are fancied to make a successful defence of their crown when they face Clara.

In Laois, Portlaoise would be expected to win back their crown, though Ballylinan could prove doughty opposition at O'Moore Park.

Slaughtneil set out on the road to defend their provincial crown

Elsewhere in the opening round of the Ulster club championship, there's a repeat of last year's provincial final with Slaughtneil and Kilcoo renewing rivalry at Páirc Esler.

Slaughtneil completed a four-in-a-row of Derry titles with a 4-12 to 1-11 win over Ballinascreen three weeks ago.

Shane McGuigan bagged two goals for the victors in a personal tally of 2-04, with Chrissy McKaigue and Keelan Feeney also raising green flags.

Kilcoo's joint captain's Darragh O’Hanlon and Darryl Branagan lift the Down trophy

Kilcoo came from three points down to win a sixth straight Down SFC title against 14-man Burren.

The champions trailed early on in Newry but cut the deficit to 0-07 to 0-06 by half-time and once they hit the front for the first time early in the second half, always looked obvious winners.

They were by far the better side in the second half with Dylan Ward top-scoring with 0-04 from play.

For Burren, it was a third county final defeat to the Magpies in five years following similar outcomes in 2013 and 2014.