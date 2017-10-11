Clare’s All-Ireland-winning captain Patrick Donnellan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Donnellan is the third member of the triumphant 2013 team to hang up his boots in less than a fortnight after Brendan Bugler and Colin Ryan called time on their Banner careers.

The 32-year-old O’Callaghan’s Mills clubman made his Championship debut against Cork back in 2006.

He tore his cruciate ligament in January 2016, an injury that wiped out his season, but he returned to the fold a year later.

Clare were beaten by Cork in this year's Munster final before Tipp edged them out in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"I wish to sincere thank everyone that has helped me and made sacrifices on my behalf to ensure that I could represent Clare to the best of my ability," he said.

"I will always consider myself a privileged person to have been able to play for Clare and I hope that I did my utmost for the cause while playing.

"It is hard to express in words what it meant to me, my family and my club to captain a Clare team. To be able to lift the Liam MacCarthy on behalf of Clare and its people was a dream come true and I will always be thankful that I was considered worthy of the honour to be the representative of the Clare team by Davy Fitzgerald.

"I would like to thank all of the players that I have played and trained with over the years. I always felt a sense of belonging and brotherhood in a Clare dressing room and I have been lucky to be friends and teammates with you all."