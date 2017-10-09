Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien is worried that the new Super 8 format will damage football and in particular smaller counties.

His side had a remarkable campaign in 2017 winning three games in a single championship season for the first time in 73 years.

After getting past Wexford in Leinster they put up a good fight against Dublin losing by 12 points.



They rebounded with qualifier success against London and Leitrim before being defeated by Monaghan.



"We will have to wait and see how it pans out," O’Brien told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.



"I wouldn’t be super confident that it is going to do anything for the game. I think it will make the stronger teams stronger.



"I think we are thinking of the big days only in the GAA we are leaving clubs behind and weaker counties behind and ultimately I think it will damage the game."

O’Brien will be at the helm in Carlow again this season and his initial aim is to see the county move up a division in the League.



"A realistic goal for us is to get out of Division 4, it’s such a dog fight down there. You have Laois down there and Antrim, Wicklow, Leitrim is back there too, there are no easy games in Division 4."



As for changes that could be made to help narrow the gap between the top four and the chasing pack, O’Brien feels a training base in Dublin for players working there from the lower ranked counties could be a good place to start and he has made this suggestion to Croke Park.



"We have this fantastic facility in Abbotstown if the GAA were to engage a top quality sports specific strength and conditioning coach the players from the lower end counties could come together in Dublin train there.



"It would cut down on expenditure and cut down on travel for players and they could do that as part of the preparations starting from now."