Former Wexford hurler Tom Dempsey is critical of the new hurling championship format and says he would not have voted for it had he been a delegate at Congress.

At a meeting of a Special Congress in Croke Park last Saturday, the GAA voted to transform the provincial championships into a round-robin format.

Speaking on Game On on RTÉ 2fm, the 1996 All-Ireland winner acknowledges some positive elements to the new format, in particular the increased number of games and the prospect of home and away matches in Wexford Park and Salthill.

Dempsey played for Wexford during a barren decade in the 1980s and admitted it was "soul-destroying" to train all summer for one game, invariably a defeat to Kilkenny or Offaly, and so is receptive to the idea that players want more games.

However, he is surprised that the GAA have decided to introduce such a radical change in the aftermath of one of the more thrilling and democratic championship summers in recent memory.

"I'm just a bit surprised after the brilliant year we've had - it was probably one of the best championships we've had for a number of years - that they chose to change things at this point.

"I suppose if I was asked to vote on it, I wouldn't have went for it... I think the championship structure has been fantastic this season. We will never get a perfect situation here."

Central to Dempsey's wariness about the new structure is his belief in the knockout format at provincial level. Wexford beat Kilkenny in the Leinster championship for the first time in thirteen years last June.

Dempsey notes that Wexford would not be cheered by the prospect of having to beat Kilkenny once more to win their provincial title.

"Kilkenny's temporary - and I will say temporary - decline probably helped things. Every one of the top-tier teams came out with something this year. Even Limerick, who didn't do as well in the senior championship, but they won the U21 title.

"The worry I have is that I always saw the Leinster and Munster championship as knockout competitions. I was down in Wexford Park this year and I don't think I'll ever forget the excitement when Wexford beat Kilkenny.

"And when you beat Kilkenny once in the Leinster championship, God knows you don't want to see them again in it.

Shaun Murphy celebrates after Wexford's win over Kilkenny in June

"Down in Thurles, Cork beat Tipperary. Super games, knockout championship. That's going to be a big loss, I think."

Dempsey also posits that the crowds may not materialise in the way the GAA envisage when the games are no longer knockout affairs.

"There's also supporters' affordability. If I'm supporting Wexford between May and June, there'll be four out of five Sundays where I'll be travelling to Kilkenny or Galway. It may not gather the crowds that they think it'll gather after a while when it's not knockout."

Finally, he does not agree with moving the All-Ireland finals forward by a month.

"The other thing I'd say is that the games are very front-loaded. A lot of the games are in the Leinster and Munster championship and it leaves us very light in August.

"No September All-Ireland is not a good idea either for me. Because we do have a lot of competitor sports. And we do hand over the PR for our hurling and football for the whole of September."