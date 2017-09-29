SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

Meath SHC final

1630 Kiltale v Kildalkey, Pairc Tailteann,

SUNDAY 1 OCTOBER

All-Ireland Intermediate camogie final replay

1330 Cork v Meath, Gaelic Grounds

Down SFC final

1500 Burren v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler

Fermanagh SFC final

1600 Derrygonnelly v Devenish, Brewster Park

Longford SHC final

1530 Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

Offaly SHC final

1545 Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh's, O'Connor Park

Westmeath SHC final

1530 Castletown-Geoghegan v Raharney, TEG Cusack Park

Wicklow SHC final

1530 Bray Emmets v Glenealy, Aughrim

Kildare SHC final

1600 Ardclough v Naas, St Conleth's Park

ONLINE

Score updates on Sunday's games on RTÉ.ie from 1330.

TV

Live coverage of the camogie replay and the Down football final on TG4 from 1320.

RADIO

Updates on all the day's GAA action on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Unsettled with spells of wet and breezy or even windy weather on both Saturday and Sunday. For more info go to met.ie

Another Royals v Rebels clash

It's three weeks since Cork and Meath played out a 1-09 apiece stalemate in their All-Ireland intermediate camogie final. Who was the happier afterwards? Well, it's hard to say.

Megan Thynne was on the attack for Meath and in the throes of unleashing a shot at glory when referee Liz Dempsey called time on the play.

Cork led for the majority of proceedings and wasted a couple of gilt-edged opportunities with some dreadful wides in the final quarter in particular.

It would have been hard on Meath to lose out too however, as they showed tremendous grit to drag themselves back level after falling four points behind in the first half, and then recovering from the concession of a goal just before the break to reel in a similar deficit in the second period.

Sunday's replay takes place at the Gaelic Grounds, with extra time to follow id thew sides are level after 60 minutes.

Kilcoo eye six on the spin

The leading lights in Down club football - Burren and Kilcoo - meet in what should be a fascinating decider in Newry. Between them, the clubs have landed 28 titles, with Kilcoo looking for a sixth title on the trot. Their opponents are looking to bring home the Frank O'Hare Cup for the first time since 2011.

Both sides had comfortable semi-final victories, with Burren defeating Castlewellan by 1-12 to 0-07 and Kilcoo getting the better of Downpatrick on 0-13 to 1-05.

With a number of county stars on view in a year where the Red and Black's stock rose again, a huge crowd should be in attendance to see a piece of history in the making if Kilcoo prevail.

In Fermanagh, Derrygonnelly go in search of a football treble when they take on Devenish St Mary's at Bewster Park. The latter are celebrating their centenary year and edged out Tempo Maguires 0-09 to 0-08 in the semi-final. Derrygonnelly required a replay against Roslea Shamrocks before they booked their final date and were comfortable 2-15 to 0-10 winners at the second time of asking.

O'Connor Park

In the Offaly hurling final, defending champions St Rynagh's take on Kilcormac/Killoughey at O'Connor Park.

After a gap of 23 years, Rynagh's regained the title in 2016. They survived a tense encounter with Seir Kieran in the semi-final, winning by a point - 0-14 to 1-10.

Kilcormac/Killoughey also prevailed by the bare minimum in the last four, as they accounted for Belmont on a 0-12 to 0-11 scoreline. They are seeking a fourth title in all, while Rynagh's chase win number 18.

Elsewhere in hurling, Westmeath champions Castletown-Geoghegan put their title on the line against Raharney, at TEG Cusack Park. In neighbouring Longford, Wolf Tones go after a fifth title on the spin when they face Longford Slashers at Glennon Bros Pearse Park.

Ardclough v Naas is the pairing for the Kildare final in Newbridge, while Aughrim is the venue as Bray Emmets go after a four-in-a-row against Glenealy in the Wicklow final.

In Meath, it's the same quest for Kiltale when they oppose Kildalkey at Pairc Tailteann