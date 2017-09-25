Mayo captain Sarah Tierney is hopeful that Cora Staunton will stick around for another season despite the county’s final heartbreak yesterday.

Though she was tightly marked and not as accurate as usual from frees, the Carnacon sharpshooter still managed seven points in the All-Ireland defeat to Dublin, three of which came from play.

Staunton turns 36-years-old in December and has said she will delay any decision on whether she will return for an incredible 24th campaign until after her club is finished for the year.

This year, she made the decision to keep going in conjunction with fellow veterans Martha Carter and Yvonne Byrne, in pursuit of a fifth winner’s medal.

"I’d love to see Cora stay on," Tierney told RTÉ Sport. "She comes in a package with Martha and Yvonne, I’m not really sure what the girls will do.

"They’ve given Mayo football 20-23 years of their lives already and it’s a huge commitment, week-in, week out. We’ll just have to wait and see.

"We lost to Dublin in Cavan last year by a point and I kind of knew they’d come back. We’ve gone one step closer this year, got to a final and I’d love to see one more year in them.

"But it’s their decision and I won’t be putting pressure on them."